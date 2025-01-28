Jalen Hurts put Eagles on a show to lead the Super Bowl: His twenty passing efforts came from a clean pocket, out of which he completed 17 passes with two big times.

His twenty passing efforts came from a clean pocket, out of which he completed 17 passes with two big times. Xavier Worth is at the peak at the right time: With a super bowl in sight, the crook Worth enjoyed a career-secretary game against the bills.

With a super bowl in sight, the crook Worth enjoyed a career-secretary game against the bills. 2025 NFL draft season is here: Try PFF’s Best-in-Class Mock draft simulator Learn about more Top Possibility of 2025 While trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

1. QB Jalan Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (92.1)

Harts led all quarterbacks in PFF passing grade later this week, completing 246 yards and 20 passes out of 28 for a touchdown. His twenty efforts came from a clean pocket, of which he completed 17 passes with two big times.

Harst covered only 16 yards on the ground as he was troubled by a knee injury, but he was more effective, scored three times on 10 careers and lifted five first down.

Jalen Hurts: Postson PFF Grade

Subscribe to PFF+ To unlock the world’s most advanced football database!

2. T Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (91.5)

Johnson not allowed a single pressure on the 33 pass-blocking snap and led the position in both PF Pass-Blocking (83.1) Grade and PF Run-Blocking Grade (92.2). He has the second highest PF run-blocking grade (84.5) in the Super Bowl.

3. Di Chris Jones, Census City Head (90.6)

Jones lodged two sacks against Buffalo and finished the game with eight pressures. He recorded a 31.3% pass-rash win rate against the True Pass set and led all the defensive linemen in the conference championship round with 91.9 PFF pass-rash grade.

Jones has been the highest-grade-rash-rash defensive lineman of the only internal defender with a PF pass-rash grade above Postsen (90.7)-And 90.0. They have generated a 16.4% pressure rate and are second in winning against the True pass set (22.9%).

4. WR Xavier Worth, Census City Chief (90.1)

Worthi had the best game of his fraudulent season, with six catches and a touchdown for 85 yards. Each of his catches shifted chains, and had two explosive benefits of the 20-plus yard. Most of his production came against single coverage: five catches and a touchdown for 75 yards. He covered a distance of 5.5 yards after reception and generated 156.8 passers -by ratings when it was targeted.

5. Te Dallas Goedrs, Philadelphia Eagles (88.3)

Goedrt caught 85 yards in the NFC Championship game and seven out of eight targets for four first down, his best output since week 3. He had two catches of the 15-plus yard and covered a distance of 8.1 yards per reception catch. The Goedart was targeted five times against zone coverage, each dominated in each one for 67 yards and three first down. He is the owner of a 79.7 PF that receives grade against the zone, this postsen (second best), securing 11 out of 12 goals for 115 yards (first between all tight loops).

6. T Spenser Brown, Buffalo Bill (86.8)

Brown allowed the heads three pressures and earned a 77.2 pass-blocking grade on the True pass set (third best between tackle). He was excellent in the run game, which was 88.0 PFF grade (second) in zone plans and 85.9 grade (first) in interval. Brown was the only lineman at the end of this week that earned an 85.0-Plus PF grade in both run stages.

The highest-grade tackle at the conference championship games

Subscribe to PFF+ To unlock the world’s most advanced football database!

7. CB Cooper Deshen, Philadelphia Eagles (85.5)

Dejean recorded 87.2 PF coverage grades (first) in his best performance of the playoffs. He was targeted seven times and allowed five perfection for just 32 yards, forcing two imperfections and breaking two passes.

8. RB Sakon Barkle, Philadelphia Eagles (84.5)

Barkle took two carry for two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 60-yard score on his first touch of the game. He arrived for the third touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and finished his day with 15 carry at a distance of 118 yards. Barcale received the Down five first, forced five missed tackle and covered a distance of 6.0 yards per attempt (first).

Barkle has run at least 115 yards in every game in this post -solden. He has five Touchdown and the 15-Plus yard seven runs.

9. LB Oren Burke, Philadelphia Eagles (82.0)

Burke earned the highest coverage grade among the linebackers later this week (84.4). He allowed the late diami brown to complete 24-yard in the first quarter and surrendered in coverage only 37 yards away with finishing the day. Berks recorded eight tackles with seven stops (first), but also missed three tackles.

Burks have 73.7 PF overall grades this postsen – as well as the highest PF coverage grade (74.1) among the remaining linebackers. He has allowed seven catches on eight goals for 65 yards and is only a super bowl linebacker with a 70.0-plus PFF coverage grade.

10. Te Zach Ertz, Washington Commander (82.0)

Ertz led all conference championship tight loops with 11 catches for 104 yards, both season high. His nine targets came to the slot, where he obtained seven catches, all for the first down. Ertz led Washington with 15 goals, transferred chains nine times and recorded two catches of the 15-plus yard. He gets out of the playoffs with a grade that receives 76.6 PF, the second in the team.