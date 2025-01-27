2025 NFL Draft: Finding Sleeper using PFF+

PFF+ Subscribers have a leg: with PFF+ At their fingers, customers can use the same data that uses 32 NFL front office to identify sleepers in 2025 NFL drafts.

Central Arkansas's David Walker was recognized as a sleeper: using the PFF+, Subscribers can find out that the Walker performed much better than the specific small-school edge defender, making him a great candidate to become a sleeper in this year's draft.

using the PFF+Subscribers can find out that the Walker performed much better than the specific small-school edge defender, making him a great candidate to become a sleeper in this year’s draft. 2025 NFL draft season is here: Try PFF’s best-in-in-class mock draft simulator and learn about the top possibilities of 2025 when trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

If you want to become an NFL scout or general manager or a dynasty fantasy enthusiast then you should be A. PFF+ Subscriber to get access to NCAA premium data. Auds you have a job or other commitments that prevent you from looking at college football 40-Plus hours per week, but you have a passion for NFL drafts. If you PFF+ Subscriber, you have the work of the largest scouting department (as PFF data collection team) immediately on your fingers.

When you were busy living your life on a good Saturday in September, the PFF data collection team saw and classified every player in every college football game and gave information on their computer in the morning.

PFF+ Subscribers have access to some similar information used by all 32 NFL front offices. To find the trends in data for customers and find important points for their evaluation is to determine what a player will be able to be able to succeed in NFL. you can use PFF premium data To scout players for NFL draft or help find miscreants for their fantasy team.

For example, let’s look for NFL draft sleepers using premium data, especially players at FCS level. Let us start by trying to find a producer who is not in every first round mock draft, but has shown that they can produce and help NFL defense.

If you PFF+ Subscriber, then log in and follow together.

Search parameter,

Open PFF premium data

Select ncaa

Select the situation

Click on Edge Defenders in Defense Box

Click on the division and include both FBS and FC

The name of the 297 teams shown in the search results is on top of the list Central arkansasDavid Walker with 94.4 overall grade. Many of you are wondering, “Who is Alexa, David Walker and why was he the most graded edge defender in college football this year?”

The walker was not a domestic name, but its production sticks out like a thumb in a throat using PFF premium data. The 94.0 pass-rash grade of the walker ranks number 1 between all FBS and FCS edge guards. Since he had 12 sacks, six quarterbacks and 37 Harri were on their 351 pass-rash-rash snaps. His grade shows that he is not just a pass-rhetoric, as he is also an excellent run defender. Walker’s 92.0 run-defense grade ranks number 1 among all FBS and FCS edge guards.

Clicking on his name and visiting his player profile page shows that he was not just a surprise of one year, as he had Rush grade 90.3 in 2023 and 91.5 in 2022. David Walker has a proven track record of dominating his level. Competition and winning both as a pass-rod and a run defender.

When you see a walker on the film, you see a player who shows many ways to win. He can use sharp and agility to reduce around an aggressive tackle, or he can use power to go under the blockers and bull them back into the pocket. In a listed 6 -foot -2 and 250 pounds, their aristocratic production but the lack of elite measures is reminiscent of shackle barrett when he came out Colorado State,

Immediately, a high -productive edge stood out in the Rashar premium data. Let’s look at the other side of the ball and see if a small school is FCS quarterback which is standing in premium data.

Search parameter

Select the situation

Click on QB in the passing grade box

Click on Division and Choose only FCS

Set the draft to the year 2025

Another name in the passing grade list is from Came Miller North dakota state With 90.8 grade. He also has a 77.8 run grade, which is at number 2 in FCS quarterback in class. One of the things I check while scouting the quarterback, one of our adjusted completion is the percentage of complete completion, eats, passes, passes and passes for the fallen pass, threw, pointed balls where the ball is thrown while throwing the ball to QB QB was killed.

Formula: ((Perfection + drops) / (effort – throw – spikes – batting pass – hits as throwing)).

After sorting the player’s list by adjusted perfection percentage, it shows that Miller had a very high adjusted perfection percentage. To ensure that the percentage of quarterbacks high was not just due to throwing a bunch of screen and short pass, it is good to take a look at the average depth of the target (ADOT). Miller’s Adat was 10.1 yards, so he was not a check-down king. In addition, we can see that the adjusted perfection percentage of Miller is the highest in quarterbacks with 10.0-yard-plus adot. Premium data clearly shows us that Miller is an accurate intermediate level passer and a productive runner.

Looking at Miller’s film, we see that he was quite fast to be used on the designed QB run. However, he uses his athleticism more to expand plays as he prefers to keep his eyes down and can turn and change a broken game.

So the premium statistics has taken us to a quarterback to keep an eye on us, but football is the game of the final team, so who contributed to making the Came Miller stand out like this? How good was his security?

Search parameter

Select the situation

Click OL in the blocking grade box

Click on Division and Choose only FCS

The second name in the list with 93.1 pass-blocking grade is Gray Zabel, which was left tackle for Came Miller North dakota statePremium data show (columns are allowed under pressure) that Zabel surrendered only one bag, two quarterbacks and four storms to his 453 pass-blocking snap, giving him a 99.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating. Clicking on your player profile page and a breakdown by game shows that he was an excellent game against FBS competition in the game of week 1 Colorado In addition to well grading, when it was most important with a back-to-back performance in FCS playoffs.

Premium statistics empowered us for future NFL pass blockers, but successful aggressive lines also require a guard that is an effective run blocker. Let us see who is capable of transferring the man assigned to him in the run game at FCS level.

Search parameter

Select the situation

Click on G (Guard) in Run Blocking Box

Click on Division and Choose only FCS

Choose 20% of the run block snap (to filter players with only a few plays)

The name at the top of the list is from Marcus Wahar Montana State 87.3 with run-blocking grade. We can tell that WER blocked Zone Run (89.5) in 2024 compared to GAP Run (66.4). However, before we think of him as a fit in only a zone system, we should consider that 464 of his run-blocking snaps came to the zone run, while only 77 intervals of his run-blocking snaps Came to run, so it is not decisive, he is particularly cut out for a zone blocking team. Instead, it is what he was asked to do in 2024, which he had improved by any guard in FCS football. Let us see how WER performed in 2023 as a run blocker, to give more reference to its blocked capacity on the gap run.

Given the results of 2023, I do not see WEHR in the top 50-run-blocking guard, it seems that I wondering if he has played a different place in 2023.

Go to the position tab and change it from G to all positions

Suddenly, WeHR is again at the top of the list, as the best run blocker with 92.7 run-blocking grade at FCS level, 92.6 blocking grade on zone run and an impressive 81.5 blocking grade on gap run, but its position is Listed as tackle.

After clicking on his player profile, we see that he played 11 games in the correct tack in 2023. Now, we know that we are working with a player who performed and classified at two sessions in two sessions in two sessions in two sessions. The well is blocked on both the zone and the gap. This is a Sunday player.

What do you want to see next? Run defenders? Coverage players? All information is in PFF premium data that is waiting to find your own sleeper or draft game.

If you feel that you will be able to find talented players by reaching the same information used by NFL Front offices and finding trends in data, then subscribe PFF+Apart from this, if you feel what you have to join the PFF data collection team and we hire new people before every season to contribute to this huge project.