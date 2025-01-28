2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Cornerback

2025 NFL Draft Class shape is starting to take, and this means that we are getting a clear picture of status groups with some top possibilities and most depth.

Running back, tight and and aggressive tackle positions look deepest and strongest on the aggressive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deeper as we have seen over the years, the estimated top 50 dominates. Compared to this year, there are more impacts more defensive backs than this year, with a lot of options in all three days of the draft. , Especially on 2 and 3 days.

Here the 2025 NFL draft has the top corneback possibilities of PFF, as well as some initial scouting notes are courtesy of lead draft analysts Trevor Sikka.

For the full ranking of draft possibilities, their three -year player with grade and status ranking, Click here.

CB1. Travis Hunter, Colorado

Big Board Rank: 1

Strength:

• Impressive top speed/recovery speed

• Height/length is a big plus for him in press coverage

• Some of the best ball skills that you will ever see in a defensive back

• There is a habit of cutting cuby and paying them to zone coverage

• Elite zone-coverage player in every way

Weaks:

• Long legs may delay leg speed

• Lack of weight appears while dealing and fighting hands

• Sometimes can be out of control

• Man can stand to improve true expectation in coverage

CB2. Will Johnson, Michigan

Big Board Rank: 6

Strength:

• Change in direction capacity is of a very small corner –

• Still more than 6 feet and more than 200 pounds

• Versatile to play on the left or right. He can do shade-wave WR1s

• Very good understanding of taking advantage

• Smooth

• If his assignment stands there, he can play confidently in the slot

• Fluid transition to reshuffle from backpaidal

• He understands that the run fit is included

Weaks:

• The press has some inconsistent/ineffective time with punches

• Top speed is good, but does not appear in the top level with recovery

• Sad with efforts in 2024

CB3. Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Big Board Rank: 16

Strength:

• Very long arms for CB on 6-foot

• Hands are up and active in press coverage

• Early for transition in full progress from reshuffle

• Good awareness and time to find your head to find the ball

• Run run defender

• Very high IQ player

Weaks:

• Strength is a matter of concern with some extent block and tackling

• Start/stop capacity is good, especially for its size, but not the top-level

• Can get Grab-Y at WRS to stay with them on return routes

CB4. Zahade Baron, Texas

Big Board Rank: 28

Strength:

• Adequate size and strength for run defense/tackling from slot

• Good closing speed

• Strength and power to work through blocks for tackle

• Linebacker level experience and comfort

• Good feeling for spot zone coverage

• Good eyes and anticipation no matter where it is line

• War -long talent for any DB spot

Weaks:

• Slightly slow to flip to match the root brake

• When his back may be uncomfortable for ball (pass interference); Better in 2024

• Top motion is better than acceleration

CB5. Tray amos, mississippi

Big Board Rank: 33

Strength:

• Adequate size to play at the next level

• A good athlete in all aspects with a track and multi-sport background

• Very high forced incomplete rate for each of the last three sessions

• Very good coverage instinct

• Rexivars like to get their hands and like to be physical to live on them

• Very active hands in the press, at breakpoint, and at the catch point

• Hand length appears above 50th percent

• Good strength to rip WR blocks

Weaks:

• Top speed will not “wow” you despite the sprinter background

• Fire to lack and deal with basic things (very often deal with high)