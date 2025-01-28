2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Linebackers

2025 NFL Draft Class shape is starting to take, and this means that we are getting a clear picture of status groups with some top possibilities and most depth.

Running back, tight and and aggressive tackle positions look deepest and strongest on the aggressive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deeper as we have seen over the years, the estimated top 50 dominates. Compared to this year, there are more impacts more defensive backs than this year, with a lot of options in all three days of the draft. , Especially on 2 and 3 days.

Here the 2025 NFL draft has PFF’s top linebacker possibilities, as well as some initial scouting notes are courtesy of lead draft analysts Trevor Sikka.

LB1. Demetrius Night Junior, South Carolina

Big Board Rank: 30

LB2. Jihad Campbell, Alabama

Big Board Rank: 40

Strength:

• Ideal size and length for an off-ball backer at NFL level

• Long progress chases an air

• In viable speed rush options as pass-rash OLB

• Long arms for batting pass and pass breakup

Weaks:

• Expectation is still a tick where the ball is/is going

• Still developing that “felt” in coverage; He has to watch it to do a drama on it right now

• Can play with a slightly more urgency at a high speed

• High target while tackling

LB3. Carson Shrashinger, UCLA

Big Board Rank: 49

LB4. Jalon Walker, Georgia

Big Board Rank: 52

Strength:

• Natural passes from the edge

• Enough size to play ILB/Olb in NFL

• Explosives first step in all directions

• Powerful upper body to stack blockers on punch

• Long weapons for 6-2 frames

Weaks:

• There is not much experience/success in coverage

• His game currently lacks lateral acceleration for off-ball LB work

• There is a lack of true mastery of Rush due to timely separation

LB5. Chris Paul Junior, Mississippi

Big Board Rank: 63

Strength:

• Natural Mover Downhill, Retrying or Side-to-Side

• Good search speed versus field and toss plays

• Class, reliable rap-up tacker

• Early to identify and trigger the ball

• 3-4 can play in 4-3 or mike

Weaks:

• Tape Do you want it to be overweight on it

• Can get single-block from tight loops