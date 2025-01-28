2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Safari

2025 NFL Draft Class shape is starting to take, and this means that we are getting a clear picture of status groups with some top possibilities and most depth.

Running back, tight and and aggressive tackle positions look deepest and strongest on the aggressive side of the ball. On defense, the edge defender group is as deeper as we have seen over the years, the estimated top 50 dominates. Compared to this year, there are more impacts more defensive backs than this year, with a lot of options in all three days of the draft. , Especially on 2 and 3 days.

Here the 2025 NFL draft has the top safety possibilities of PFF, as well as some initial scouting notes are courtesy of lead draft analysts Trevor Sikka.

For the full ranking of draft possibilities, their three -year player with grade and status ranking, Click here.

S1. Big Stars, Georgia

Big Board Rank: 7

Strength:

• low weight number, but a well -built security

• Long Wingspan for Pass Breakup

• Top speed is very impressive (sprinter background)

• Constant pre-SNAP communicator

• Smooth, liquid hips to maximize the range in deep coverage

• Sound tacker with coordination and power; Low lapse rate

• Elite Ball Skills

Weaks:

• Can move movements several times out of control

• Can be a little aggressive in your chase angles

S2. Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Big Board Rank: 45

Strength:

• Good all-round athletes with good mixture of strength, sharp and body control

• Looks strong for its size

• Good balance to contact and go out

• Exact route runner with sharp movements to create separation

• Strong, reliable hand

Weaks:

• There is a difference in creating top speed

• Limited YAC players, even from slot

• Hand placement is a hit-end-miss when blocked

• Limited experience vs press

S3. Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Big Board Rank: 64

Strength:

• 1 -on -1 vs TES is the strength to line up TES

• Reliable and tireless run defender

• Decently footwork/hips for change of direction and acceleration

• Powerful tacker that can also affect the largest ball carrier

• High Football IQ; Rarely out of situation

Weaks:

• Small weapons make it difficult to get off the block

• Footwork is quick, but the top speed is limited

• Struggles to mirror some better athletes in the slot

S4. Kevin Winston Junior, Pen State

Big Board Rank: 68

Strength:

• To disrupt good height/length and catch point for man coverage

• Great downhill speed

• Physical player who can turn his speed into power

• Some are flexibility and bended it when blissing

Weaks:

• Thin build, but it does not limit the efficacy of its dealing

• Sports action can be fooled by a more aggressive approach and playing incorrectly

• Lack of anticipation in coverage; There is a lot of reaction after this step

S5. Lathon rangsam, ohio state

Big Board Rank: 76

Strength:

• Good shape and length to cover different types of defenders

• Flipping the hips, the footwork in coverage is smooth

• Very good range in coverage and chase

• Do not shy away from taking on blocks; Took his materiality to another level in 2024

Weaks:

• The build is thin to take the big ball carrier, although his weight is good

• There are eyes to play in the box, but can push around