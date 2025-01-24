Travis Hunter Draft has the best non-quarterback: The Hazman Trophy winner is the best pure football player in the 2025 NFL draft due to its two -way talent.

The Hazman Trophy winner is the best pure football player in the 2025 NFL draft due to its two -way talent. Abdul Carter looks like a slam-dunk top-fi-pick: Junior was the country’s best age Rashar on this post in its first year.

Junior was the country’s best age Rashar on this post in its first year. 2025 NFL draft season is here: Try the best -class mock draft simulator of PFF and learn about the top possibilities of 2025 when trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Finding franchise quarterbacks is the name of the game at NFL.

For example, take Washington Commanders. Last year, they ended as the second worst team in the league. Now, under the leadership of novice sensation Zeden Daniel, a win is away from proceeding in Washington Super Bowl.

However, there is no doubt that quarterbacks are the most important position in football – and of course in team games – they cannot win games alone.

Keeping this in mind, there are 10 best non-coordorbacks in the 2025 NFL draft.

WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter is actually a unique possibility because no one knows which side of the ball would be better favorable, or can he continue to play both at the superstar level. The Hazman Trophy winner PFF finished sixth among the FBS wideouts in the Grade (89.0), while PFF was third among the cornerback in the coverage grade (90.3). Hunter is the most clever player on the ground as well as combines his specific stamina with excellent athleticism and ball skills. They should be the first non-quarterback to be selected in April, if not the first overall selection.

Try PFF’s mock draft simulator – trade pics and players and mocks for your favorite NFL team.

Age Abdul Carter, Pen state

Get ready to hear that a lot of analysts are comparing Carter to Dallas Cowboy Superstar Micah Parsons. Both not only wore number 11 for Nitney Lions, but Carter and Parsons each made a change in the age defender from off-ball linebackers. While Parsons switched to NFL, Carter started playing on the ball in his last collegiate season. And like Parsons, he flourished.

According to the PFF’s average MT, Junior easily finished the season as the country’s most valuable edge defender, while his 64 pressure was the third highest among FBS Edge Defenders. Carter is a ridiculous athlete, in the 99th percent of the PFF game athleticism score metric. The fact is that he was so productive in his first season as an edge defender, which pointed to a star trajectory in NFL, like his pen state predecessor in Parsons.

IN Mason Graham, Michigan

Graham’s stake is as safe as it is in this draft, for the simple fact that he was a star from day to day. In 2022, he led all the true new internal defenders in the PFF overall grade (80.3).

As a second -year student, he was one of only two defensive tackles in college football, which ended with the top -10 PFF grade as a pass -rod and run defender (T’Oondre Sweat was the second). According to the average MT of PFF, this year, he was both the highest class and the most valuable interior defender in college football. Graham’s motor, agility and 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds make it almost unlocked.

WR Tetaroa McMillan, Aerizona

McMillan is a 6-foot-5 and a prototype of 212 pounds. His specific ball-tracking capacity in that size allowed him to take 35 competitive catches in the last two seasons, more than any other receiver in the country. However, Macmillan proved in its junior year that it is more than just a receiver that dominates in 50–50 conditions, as well as forcing 29 left tackles. The only FBS wideout that broke more tackle, is another player in this list whose calling card is the ability to catch his post: Luther Burden III.

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Johnson suffered several injuries as a junior, due to which he missed seven games and was clearly limited when he was on the field. And yet, he is still entitled to join the top 10 in the 2025 NFL draft, as how good he was in his first two years. During his real nectar and second session, Johnson was in a man coverage with Quinyon Mitchell for the best points between 90.8 PFF FBS Cornerback, who was the first round players who recently Philadelphia Eagle A very successful novice season was completed with.

Johnson has an excellent cornerback in NFL (6-Foot-2), footwork and ball skills to become an excellent cornerback. In fact, their nearest comparison may be from the current top cornerback pat concert II in the league.

Edge James Peers Junior, Tenasi

Pearves has certainly been the best pass in college football in the last two seasons. Since 2023, his 22.2% pressure rate is ahead of all power for edge defenders, while his 92.4 PFF pass-rash grade ranks second after Lyatu Latu only. Pearce also became a better run-defender as a junior, repirining her PFF run-defense grade from 67.7 in 2023 to 84.3 in the previous season. He is a strange kind of athletic speed rasher who still has some scope for improvement in the case of pass-rash tricks, which is incredibly attractive, given how impressive it was in SEC with some rawness in his game .

Try PFF’s mock draft simulator – trade pics and players and mocks for your favorite NFL team.

T Calvin Banks Junior, Texas

Banks started for Texas from their real new session and met their five -star billing. In 2022, he allowed pressure at only 3.5% of his actual pass set, finishing fifth in the power five tackle. He dominated as a run blocker in 2022 and finished second in FBS tackle with 12 large-time blocks. Only eventually the first-round pick tallies had more near Fuga. According to the average MT of the PFF, as a junior, as a junior, the Banks was the most valuable power for aggressive tackle. He has also performed brilliantly against Michigan jointly posting 86.9 PFF grade, against the specific competition. OklahomaTexas A&M, Clemson, Ohio State And Georgia (twice).

T will Campbell, LSU

Like Banks, Campbell has also been a star in left tackle since its new session. In 2022, his 85.6 PFF pass-blocking grade power five on the True pass set was behind Peter Scoronsky in the Pass-Blocking Grade Power Five Tackle. Campbell was fifth in the PFF run-blocking grade during its second year (84.9). He later posted the highest PFF pass-blocking grade of the career, earning 80.6 marks as junior.

Like the above scoronsky, the best fit of the campbell can be long-term interior, as he sometimes struggles with length. Despite this, he is easily one of the best aggressive linemen of this class and is eligible to be selected in the top-15.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Bois state

Generally, we would recommend not using premium resources on the running back, given that the situation is naturally dependent on external factors. However, Jeanty is so special that it can be an exception. Hazeman runners -up broke several PFF single -seasons records this year – PFF Rushing Grade (96.6), after contact, yard (1,970) and forced missed tackle (151). The 99.2 career PFF grade of Jenthi is best from any running back in the PFF college era.

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

The burden is a threat after catching. His 50 forced missed tackle at reception since 2023 has the third highest among FBS receivers, and his 1,097 yards after catch are the fourth highest. However, he is more than the recipient after the catch, who has achieved 55.9% of his competitive goals in the last two seasons. While Burden still has some work as a root runner, he is an electric receiver with a ball in his hands and has great athletic gifts.