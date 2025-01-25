2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Center

The NFL -free agency is a year -long process, as the teams seek them in an attempt to defeat the opposing players during the year and perhaps signs them in the offcayen.

Now that we are at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the photo of the free agency is coming into the focus, and the teams are starting to identify possible goals to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top centers receiving free agency in 2025. Click here for a complete list of top 100 free agents of PFF,

1. C Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons

2025 free agent rank: 22

There are no long -term answers in the free agency at the center, which will make Dalman the primary beneficiary when it reaches the open market. Any team that implements the plan to run in the outer area will dominate the choice of the last fourth round. Dalman has scope to develop as a pass guard, but he is one of the best run-blocking centers in NFL and the internal aggressive line market after the Cansus City Chiefs Center Creed Humphrey finally reset the center market. Will carry forward continuous growth.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Brian Alan, 2022

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of the cap while signing Drew Dalman 58.1 51.0 20.5% , Brian allen 56.1 48.7 16.9% 2.9%

*All data in the table reflect two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

2. C Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

2025 free agent rank: 81

Kelly is probably considering retirement after a brilliant career with colts, but if he returns to 2025, he offers a sensible, experienced center that can potentially help bring a young quarterback Is. On the other hand, after the annual turnover in the post of quarterbacks during his entire tenure in Indianapolis, he would probably like to pair with an experienced quarterback, with which he can work together to establish and lead security. Aggressive line unit. In the last two seasons, injuries have disturbed Kelly, and during the 2024 campaign she had to undergo knee surgery, which is definitely worth monitoring for potential teams wishing to bring her with him.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Matt Paradis, 2019

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of the cap while signing Ryan Kelly 77.5 71.0 13.7% , Matt Paradise 81.7 74.3 12.5% 4.8%

*All data in the table reflect two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

3. C Coleman Shelton, Chicago Beers

2025 free agent rank: 100

Shelton has to face criticism for occasionally difficult representatives, where she can lose to Bull Rush, but throughout the 2024 season, she provided stability and guidance to the initial quarterback blackbroles, while a lot in pre-snap Worked and barely missed. A drama throughout the year. For two consecutive years, Shelton has never come out of the field almost. He has some status flexibility between tackle, as well as – a free -agent aggressive lineman has all commendable qualities.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Austin Belith, 2022

Player Pass-blocking grade True pass set pass-blocking grade Positive run-block grade percentage APY as % of the cap while signing Coleman Shelton 58.9 47.7 13.7% , Austin belleeth 52.8 41.3 14.4% 1.9%

*All data in the table reflect two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking