2025 NFL free agent rankings: cornerbacks

NFL free agency is a year-long process, as teams court opposing players during the year in an effort to snag them and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we are nearing the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve the weaknesses on their roster.

Here are the top cornerbacks slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF’s full list of the Top 100 free agents,

1. CB DJ Reed, New York Jets

2025 free agent rank: 6

Reed is set to enter free agency after earning his sixth straight season-long 70.0-plus PFF composite grade. His 70.1 coverage grade ranked 31st among qualifying cornerbacks in 2024. He claimed a 51.28% lockdown percentage in PFF’s advanced metrics.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Malcolm Butler, 2018

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing dj reed 73.4 87.0 16.2% 60.5 , malcolm butler 76.5 90.0 14.0 66.6 6.9%

*All data in the tables represent two years before the signing of the UFA contract

2. CB Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

2025 free agent rank: 13

Ward struggled in 2024 and posted career lows in several PFF metrics, but his overall body of work will keep him as one of the top options on the market in 2025. Last year was his best in the NFL to date, with his 86.5.5 being his best ever with his 86.5.5. Ranking third among all players in PFF coverage grade position. With cornerback teammate Dodore Lenoir receiving an in-season extension, the writing appears to be on the wall that Ward will be on his way out of San Francisco.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Dominic Rodgers-Cromtie, 2014

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing Charverius Ward 81.3 79.2 15.8% 41.3 , Dominic Rodgers-Cromartie 72.6 80.9 15.1% N/A 5.3%

3. CB Rasoul Douglas, Buffalo Bills

2025 free agent rank: 15

Douglas faces some challenges in 2024, but his knack for making plays on the ball ensures he will attract significant interest in 2025. Heading into the 2024 campaign, he had recorded at least seven pass breakups in six of his seven years in the NFL and four or more interceptions in each of the last three seasons.

Top free agent comparison: James Bradberry, 2023

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing Rasul Douglas 72.9 79.9 9.8% 30.7 , james bradberry 70.1 76.4 18.9% 38.4 5.6%

4. CB Carlton Davis III, Detroit Lions

2025 free agent rank: 21

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Davis to the Lions in the offseason, and he provided immediate stability to a young Detroit secondary that badly needed it after the defense endured an inexplicable number of starts in 2024. , most notably for Defensive Player of the Year-runner up. AIDAN HUTCHINSON. Davis, too, suffered a season-ending injury—a fractured jaw that ended his season after Week 15.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Aaron Colvin, 2018

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing Carlton Davis III 73.4 84.4 13.7% 53.3 , Aaron Colvin 75.3 75.3 1.0% 61.9 4.8%

5. CB Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers

2025 free agent rank: 26

After posting a PFF coverage grade of 75.6 or better in each of the past two years, Samuel struggled to get the start in his first year with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, but played just four games before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. . Similarly, Samuel’s tackling woes – a problem that has reared its head throughout his career – were exacerbated, with the cornerback missing 22.2% of his attempts. That said, Samuel’s youth, pedigree and experience will still be very attractive.

Top free agent comparison: DJ Reed, 2022

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing asante samuel 64.1 72.6 14.6% 66.3 , dj reed 76.1 72.0 9.6% 57.5 5.3%

6. CB Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

2025 free agent rank: 33

Murphy signed a two-year, $17.5 million free agent contract with the Vikings in the 2023 offseason and certainly played up to that deal, looking like a good fit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ uber-aggressive defense. . His six interceptions were tied for the most by a cornerback in 2024.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Brandon Flowers, 2015

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing Byron Murphy Jr. 70.3 71.7 7.3% 52.1 , brandon flowers 70.4 70.7 4.0% N/A 6.3%

7. CB Mike Hilton, Cincinnati Bengals

2025 free agent rank: 35

One of the best slot defenders in the NFL over the past decade, Hilton, like most of the Bengals’ defense, struggled in 2024, but he turned in four straight strong performances to close out the campaign. He turns 31 with free agency opening in 2025, but with a PFF coverage grade above 70.0 in six of the last eight seasons, he should still receive plenty of interest.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Chris Harris Jr., 2020

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing mike hilton 78.9 85.5 6.6% 59.1 , Chris Harris Jr. 72.7 81.3 9.9% 64.4 4.3%

8. CB Stephon Gilmore, Minnesota Vikings

2025 free agent rank: 67

It’s rare for a corner to continue playing at a high level into his 30s, but leave it to the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore probably benefits from playing in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ blitz-focused scheme, but there’s little reason to think he can’t continue to be a veteran presence in a relatively young cornerback room.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Xavier Rhodes, 2021

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing stephen gilmore 68.6 64.1 12.6% 52.8 , xavier rhodes 58.2 69.0 10.7% 45.1 2.6%

9. CB Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

2025 free agent rank: 74

Jones has continued to play well in the lineup and has been installed as an outside cornerback, despite kicking inside the slot on occasion, where he doesn’t quite cover in tight spots. Jones has always been competitive and tough at the catch point, has good recovery ability and a knack for getting his hands on the football, although he has not thrown in an interception in the past two seasons. The Patriots also reduced Jones’ snap count, potentially injury-related or due to a dip in play, so a full-time role at outside cornerback may be hard to come by this offseason.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Rashaan Melvin, 2017

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing Jonathan Jones 72.8 72.6 13.1% 54.8 , Rashaan Melvin 67.3 67.0 12.2% 64.3 1.1%

10. CB Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders

2025 free agent rank: 86

After a strong rookie campaign for the pesky slot defender, Hobbs has been taken out of the lineup for a handful of games in each of the last three seasons. Hobbs has the size to play outside at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, although it hasn’t been much asked of him so far in his career, and he plays the slot role with a willingness to do the dirty work in the lane. He can also make plays on the nickel blitz.

Top free agent comparison: Sean Murphy-Bunting, 2023

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing nat hobbs 69.1 68.3 8.6% 49.4 , Shaun Murphy-Bunting 68.7 68.6 6.4% 43.9 1.5%

11. CB Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints

2025 free agent rank: 87

Adebo was remarkably productive to start the 2024 campaign, before a broken femur ruled him out for the remainder of the year. Following the trade deadline departure of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Adebo had half of the runway of a season that truly tested him as the No. 1 cornerback week in and week out, given his market. A lot could be said about it. Now, Adebo will face questions about his recovery timeline during the peak negotiation window.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Alterraun Verner, 2014

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate single coverage grade AP as % of cap at signing paulson adebo 86.9 83.0 19.3% 63.0 , Ultrayun Werner 83.9 82.3 12.9% N/A 4.8%

