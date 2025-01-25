2025 NFL free agent rankings: Guard

NFL free agency is a year-long process, as teams court opposing players during the year in an effort to snag them and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we are nearing the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve the weaknesses on their roster.

Here are the top guards slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF’s full list of the Top 100 free agents,

1. G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

2025 free agent rank: 2

Smith’s 78.8 PFF overall grade in the regular season ranked 11th among all guards, and he will still be only 25 years old when free agency opens. This is a good combination for a big payday, considering that several players have signed at or above $20 million per year at the position through 2024.

The complicating element when presenting a contract to Smith is why he fell as late as the sixth round in the 2021 NFL Draft: He was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs. On the field, he is every bit the prized free agent. Factoring in their health is an important question.

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing Trey Smith 68.7 60.7 18.0% , , , , , ,

*All data in the tables represent two years before the signing of the UFA contract

2. G Will Fries, Indianapolis Colts

2025 free agent rank: 24

Fries made tremendous progress over the course of his rookie contract and could be the next guard to cash in during the free agency period after a wave of big deals in 2024. Unfortunately, Friesz fractured his tibia in Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Underdogs. He required immediate surgery, but he had earned an 86.8 PFF overall grade on 268 snaps to that point.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Damien Lewis, 2024

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing hoga fries 68.0 63.3 14.4% , damien lewis 68.5 63.0 13.1% 5.2%

3. G Taven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

2025 free agent rank: 25

Jenkins is a force to be reckoned with most Sundays; Thus the issue of his career is coming on the field on Sunday. There are some occasional whiffs to clean up in pass protection, but it can’t help his pass-set footwork going from right tackle to left tackle to left guard, while also renegotiating a bunch on his rookie contract. . Fellow 2021 second-round draft pick Sam Cosmi signed a four-year, $74 million extension with the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 campaign, which could serve as a favorable comparison to Jenkins, as Cosmi also Kicked from the inside for the time being and missed a few times. To hurt through his first three seasons.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Brian Winters, 2017

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing taven jenkins 73.7 67.6 15.2% , Brian Winters 75.0 66.0 12.2% 4.7%

4. G Kevin Zeitler, Detroit Lions

2025 free agent rank: 27

After spending the previous three years in Baltimore, Zeitler joined Detroit, which was a near-seamless fit. His 86.8 PFF overall grade in the regular season was his best since 2014, and his 87.2 PFF run-blocking grade was a career-high mark. The 34-year-old could be a cheap yet effective guard option on the open market.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Ramon Foster, 2019

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing Kevin Zeitler 78.8 74.2 13.9% , ramon foster 82.1 75.3 7.4% 2.2%

5. G James Daniels, Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 free agent rank: 28

Daniels was turning in a career year, but unfortunately, tore his Achilles in Week 4. The 27-year-old was solid in his first two years with the Steelers, recording a PFF composite grade above 61.0, but showed some liabilities in run blocking. Given Daniel’s age and experience (already seven years), there should still be a solid market.

Top Free Agent Comparison: John Miller, 2020

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing james daniels 61.6 50.3 13.4% , john miller 65.4 59.3 10.5% 2.0%

6. G Mekhi Becton, Philadelphia Eagles

2025 free agent rank: 41

Becton is the latest in a very long line of star pupils to attend Jeff Stoutland University in Philadelphia, working with arguably the league’s best offensive line coach to get his career back on track. A kick inside guard for 2024 may not be a permanent move for Becton, as the Eagles have possibly the best tackle tandem in the NFL, but his demonstrable versatility across the line is only a good thing.

Top free agent comparison: Ezra Cleveland, 2024

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing Mekhi Becton 61.0 49.1 14.3% , ezra cleveland 55.1 53.1 16.8% 3.1%

7. G. Brandon Schaefer, jacksonville jaguar

2025 free agent rank: 59

After a rash of injuries kept Scharff limited to a handful of games each season from 2018-21, he bounced back in a major way by starting every game on his three-year contract with the Jaguars from 2022-24. Tossed up. The top-five pick no longer has All-Pro/Pro-Bowl tape, but he’s still a very capable starter, especially in pass protection.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Ramon Foster, 2019

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing Brandon Schaefer 78.0 70.4 9.5% , ramon foster 82.1 75.3 7.4% 2.2%

8. G Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

2025 free agent rank: 60

Martin will be 34 by the time the season opens in 2025, and he will be coming off a season-ending ankle injury, which he suffered in Week 14. While he’s not playing at the level that saw him dominate from 2014 to 2021, he’s still a more than capable player on any offensive line.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Kevin Zeitler, 2021

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing zack martin 70.4 67.4 9.5% , Kevin Zeitler 73.0 67.8 12.0% 4.1%

9. G Patrick McCree, Baltimore Ravens

2025 free agent rank: 64

McCree logged all on the offensive line wherever the Ravens needed him. In 2024, that meant playing nearly every down at left guard for a dynamic offensive line that clearly improved as the season wore on after a rocky start. The versatility McCree provides, with over 500 snaps at both tackle spots before 2024, could drive up his value in a major way in free agency.

Top Free Agent Comparison: James Hurst, 2018

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing Patrick McCree 67.4 64.4 11.4% , James Hurst 72.4 64.7 7.4% 2.5%

10. G Aaron Banks, San Francisco 49ers

2025 free agent rank: 73

The former second-round pick showed steady growth on his four-year rookie deal, although he never eclipsed 90% of the snaps played in a season at a position where you want to play as close to 100% as possible. want. Banks moves very well in the run game for his size, which is probably what makes him most attractive to the 49ers in the first place, but there is still room to grow in pass protection.

Top free agent comparison: Ezra Cleveland, 2024

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing Aaron Banks 54.4 47.3 15.2% , ezra cleveland 55.1 53.1 16.8% 3.1%

11. G Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals

2025 free agent rank: 93

Hernandez seemed to have found a great fit for his skill set in the Arizona Cardinals’ offense, but unfortunately, was released in Week 5 of his contract year after another solid start to his third campaign with the club. Suffered a season-ending knee injury. Hopefully, the silver lining for Hernandez is that he was hurt early enough in the year that he can be well into his recovery before free agency begins. The former second-round pick offers a high floor as a pass protector on the interior.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Greg Van Roten, 2020

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing Will Hernandez 71.8 66.7 11.2% , greg van roten 72.0 71.3 9.1% 1.8%

