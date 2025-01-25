2025 NFL Free Agent Rankings: LineBackers

The NFL Free Agency is a one -year process, as the teams opposed the players in an attempt to defeat them during the year and perhaps signed them in Offsen.

Now that we are at the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the photo of the free agency is coming into the focus, and the teams are beginning to identify possible goals to improve their roster’s weaknesses.

Top linebackers have been slated here in 2025 to hit free agency. Click here for a complete list of PFF of top 100 free agents,

1. LB Dray Greenlav, San Francisco 49ers

2025 free agent rank: 18

Greenlav worked back to an Achils injury in the Super Bowl last February, but was closed in 2024 after only 34 snacks. He will still see a lot of interest in the free agency. He gains excellence in coverage, earning PFF coverage grade of 82.6 and 79.5 in the last two sessions.

Top free agent comparison: Nick Quiatkosci, 2020

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Draw greenlav 71.8 69.8 2.7% 6.2% , Nick Quiatkosci 69.3 64.8 4.7% 7.7% 3.5%

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

2. LBI Nick Bolton, Cancas City chief

2025 free agent rank: 34

The heads have consistently cycled through crook contract players in seven of their defense and usually allowed them to hit the free agency with Willie Gay Junior. He said, Gay was a part -time player, while Bolton has been a head in the middle linebacker spots almost a day. Bolton is slightly rigid when flipping his hips and can be picked up several times in coverage, but he is a full browazer who is coming forward in the run game.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Dennell Elelerbe, 2013

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Nick Bolton 72.6 54.4 3.4% 8.8% , Dannell orbe 75.7 38.7 2.3% 8.6% 5.7%

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

3. LB Bobby Wagner, Washington Commander

2025 Free Agent Rank: 45

Surefire surprise that is going on, Wagner During the regular session, a disappointing commanders were one of some bright places on protecting. He has posted 82.4 PFF overall grade or better in each of the last three sessions and is looking for new ways to improve: This season 91.0 pass-rash grade tied up for the best mark of his career. Has happened

Top free agent comparison: Deril Smith, 2016

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Bobby wagner 93.2 59.4 5.8% 9.1% , Deril smith 77.2 62.7 5.0% 8.5% ,

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

4. LB Ernest Jones, Seattle Sehox

2025 free agent rank: 58

Rama traded Jones to Titans before the season, and Titans sent him to Sehox before the trading deadline. Entering the week 18, Report Ian Ripoport of NFL Media stated that Jones and Seattle were discussing an expansion, but decided to “stagnate” in a cordial manner. Jones is a productive Thamping linebacker, but, for whatever reasons, in the same season, their third team may not find their third team to draw trigger at the initial extension before the free agency.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Every Williamson, 2018

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Ernest Jones 84.6 51.8 4.8% 9.8% , Every Williamson 90.5 61.7 3.9% 10.0% 4.2%

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

5. LB Zack Boon, Philadelphia Eagles

2025 free agent rank: 61

We write this blurb every year for free-agent rankings, so stop us if you have heard before: Eagles bought less on a talented but low-utilized off-ball lineback, which is a career year in Philadelphia Was taken. Will they expand the latest example Boon, and place it in fold? This is the blue that we never write. Focusing on Boon, there was nothing about their production in 2024 and there was little reason to think that he could not continue to play in a new level in a new role, as well as to always boot. There will be some pass-rash chop.

Top free agent comparison: N/A

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Zack Boon 75.8 90.7 2.4% 9.4% , , , , , , ,

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

6. LB Jamian Sherwood, New York Jets

2025 free agent rank: 66

Sherwood exploded on the scene in a full-time role as injuries continued to interrupt veteran CJ Mosley, for fellow jets linebacker Quincy Williams with a similar hair-on-fire playing style. Sherwood’s emergence as a security-to-lineback convert was a rare bright place in a disappointing year from top to bottom of the team. If the Mosley’s departure and/or retirement comes, Sherwood may stick around in 2025.

Top free agent comparison: Todd Davis, 2018

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Jamian Sherwood 80.8 57.6 4.4% 7.2% , Todd Davis 85.3 52.5 2.6% 9.1% 2.8%

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

7. LB Lavonte David, Tampa Baukeners

2025 free agent rank: 68

David is eventually beginning to show some signs of slowing down after a decade, as perhaps the lowest underraged linebackers in NFL, with sideline-to-sideline capabilities that rival any player at another level of defense. He said, in the wild-card round, he was one by one for a range of Washington Commanders with a quarterback Jaiden Daniel, which was one of the fastest and fastest players in NFL, and for a loss. Dropped down, showing that he still has some serious juice when it matters.

Top free agent comparison: Danny Travthan, 2020

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Lavonte david 80.0 64.9 5.3% 9.4% , Danny travathan 74.7 65.3 2.9% 9.4% 3.6%

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

8. LB Robert Spillan, Las Vegas Reders

2025 free agent rank: 89

Snaps were played in Spilain 2024 and the total tackle had a top-five lineback, with a strong 87.3 PFF run-defense grade. He is on his best upcoming downhill and can be taken into coverage when he has to turn towards backpaidal or rapid change, but has nothing to ridicize five interception in the last two years. In the last two sessions, there is no benefit of 114 solo tackle of Spillan, 66 stops and 21 tax or against the run, there are top -10 points between all linebacks, and that is in the top 15 of those categories. The only lineback is with a missed tackle. 5% or less rate.

Top free agent comparison: Alex Singleton, 2024

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Robert Spillan 91.2 51.3 3.8% 7.9% , Alex singleton 84.9 51.3 2.5% 9.4% 2.7%

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

9. LB Tierel Dodson, Miami Dolphin

2025 free agent rank: 91

Dodson signed a one -year contract with Seattle Sehox during the period of the last year’s free agency, and despite the ranking in the top 15 in the defensive stop through the week 9, to boot with two sacks, by team The game was forgiven due to the struggle in the run. Miami Dolphin claimed him, and Dodson had more than just 251 snacks with the team to shut down the year, further stating that he is a feast-or-frame player who can make a splash Or can give a big benefit.

Top free agent comparison: Kyzir White, 2023

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Tierel dodson 65.7 81.4 5.0% 8.7% , Kyzir White 64.8 67.0 4.4% 7.8% 2.2%

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking

10. LB Eric Kendrix, Dallas Cowboy

2025 free agent rank: 98

Kendrix re-associated with his long-time head coach Mike Zimmer, who stepped out to serve as a defensive coordinator of Dallas Cowboy after a brief tenure outside the league, and Kendrix bounces despite the defensive line- Taking pain, who was suffering from injuries. And often the opponents are pushed out of the line to create major holes for attacks.

Top free agent comparison: Deril Smith, 2016

Player Run-defense grade Coverage grade in box Forced incomplete rate Run-stop rate AP as % of CAP on signature Eric kendrix 80.1 69.2 3.0% 8.6% , Deril smith 77.2 62.7 5.0% 8.5% 1.6%

*All data in tables represents two years before signing the UFA contract

Contract projection: PFF’s free agency is available in ranking