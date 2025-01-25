NFL free agency is a year-long process, as teams scout players during the year in an effort to win over opposing players and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we are nearing the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve their roster weaknesses.

Here are the top offensive tackles expected to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for the full list of PFF’s Top 100 Free Agents,

1. T’Ronny Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

2025 free agent rank: 8

It’s hard to argue that any player has improved his free-agency stock more than the Ravens’ left tackle this season. After his career was interrupted in 2021 by a devastating ankle injury, Ronnie Stanley returned to top form in 2024, posting an impressive 79.6 PFF pass-blocking grade through the first 12 weeks.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Anthony Castonzo, 2020

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of cap at signing ronnie stanley 80.3 76.0 9.5% , Anthony Castonzo 84.8 77.3 9.9% 8.3%

*All data in the table represent two years before the signing of the Uefa contract

Contract Launch: Available in PFF’s free agency rankings

2. T-Cam Robinson, Minnesota Vikings

2025 free agent rank: 17

Robinson was part of a Jaguars team that had a disappointing start to 2024. But individually, he was a reliable option at left tackle before being acquired by the Vikings at the trade deadline. His 95.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating this regular season was the worst mark of his career, but if anything, it’s a testament to his play over the last four years.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Russell Okung, 2016

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of cap at signing cam robinson 72.0 64.2 16.7% , Russell Okung 80.2 71.5 11.9% 6.8%

3.T Tyron Smith, New York Jets

2025 free agent rank: 29

Given Smith’s age, teams may not be able to commit to him long-term, but he remains a solid option at left tackle. His 73.7 PFF overall grade prior to the injury ranked 21st among all tackles, making him a worthwhile short-term investment for teams seeking offensive line stability. Unfortunately, Smith has been placed on injured reserve due to another injury, raising questions about whether the longtime veteran will want to continue playing in 2025 and beyond.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Donald Penn, 2016

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of cap at signing tyrann smith 84.3 78.3 10.3% , donald penn 90.2 76.8 9.7% 4%

4. T-Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

2025 free agent rank: 46

previously undrafted free agent out iowa The Rams have done a pretty good job protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford over the past few years, with a career year across the board in 2024 coming at the perfect time.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Jared Veldheer, 2014

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of cap at signing alaric jackson 74.7 67.4 12.4% , Jared Veldheer 79.1 67.7 8.4% 5.3%

5. T Dan Moore, Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 free agent rank: 47

Moore really rounded out his game during his rookie contract and took a step forward in 2024 after consistently struggling in pass protection in his first three seasons. The Jacksonville Jaguars stand to benefit as young, potential multi-year solutions at left tackle with the extension of tackle Walker Little, Moore and Los Angeles Rams tackle Alaric Jackson hitting free agency.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Chukwuma Okorafor, 2022

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of cap at signing dan moore 54.0 47.1 15.2% , Chukwuma Okorafor 61.9 52.6 12.8% 4.7%

6. T Morgan Moses, New York Jets

2025 free agent rank: 57

Moses remained a model of consistency in his 11th NFL season, missing only two weeks due to a knee injury and making at least 14 starts for the 10th consecutive season – every year since his sophomore campaign when he became a starter. . That said, Moses has now played less than 70% of his snaps after eight consecutive seasons above 90%. Moses offers a high floor as a pass protector, which keeps the veteran tackle in this league for a long time.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Kelvin Beachum, 2023

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of cap at signing morgan moses 74.5 71.4 10.8% , Kelvin Beecham 74.4 67.0 10.4% 2.3%

7. TJedrick Wills, Cleveland Browns

2025 free agent rank: 70

Wills’ Cleveland Browns tenure came to a very unceremonious end, battling serious injuries for the second consecutive year, which caused him to miss more than half the season. He was also effectively drafted to close out another ugly individual season despite the Browns’ struggles at the tackle spot all year. Still, the pedigree of a top-10 pick at offensive tackle always goes a long way in free agency.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Mekhi Becton, 2024

player pass-blocking grade True Pass Set Pass-Blocking Grade Negative run-blocking grade percentage APY as % of cap at signing Jedrick Wills 61.5 53.6 17.5% , Mekhi Becton 60.7 48.8 11.5% 1.1%

