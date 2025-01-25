2025 NFL free agent rankings: Safeties

NFL free agency is a year-long process, as teams court opposing players during the year in an effort to snag them and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we are nearing the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve the weaknesses on their roster.

Here are the top safeties slated to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF’s full list of the Top 100 free agents,

1. S Javon Holland, Miami Dolphins

2025 free agent rank: 3

A second round draft pick oregon In 2021, Holland has ranked as one of the five highest-rated safeties in two of his first three seasons in the league. He earned a career-low 63.0 PFF composite grade in 2024, but his body of work speaks for itself.

Top free agent comparison: Jessie Bates III, 2023

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing jevon holland 76.1 75.0 11.3% 82.8 , Jesse Bates III 65.7 80.3 5.7% 78.1 7.1%

*All data in the tables represent two years before the signing of the UFA contract

2. S talks hunting, San Francisco converters

2025 free agent rank: 23

A fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Hufanga earned PFF coverage grades above 65.0 in both 2022 and 2023. He played just 308 snaps in 2024 due to injury and earned a career-low 57.8 PFF composite grade.

Top free agent comparison: Jabrill Peppers, 2023

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing talk hunting 54.8 62.3 0.0% 80.5 , Jabril Papers 59.3 51.5 2.3% 81.1 4.0%

3. S Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

2025 free agent rank: 31

Bynum has made his fair share of game-changing plays through three and a half NFL seasons with eight career interceptions and a career-best three in 2024. Bynum’s 104 solo tackles led all tackles in 2023, and there you have it. A dependable player on the back end to keep the offense in front of him and limit big plays.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Nate Allen, 2015

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing camry bynum 61.9 72.0 9.8% 78.0 , Nate Allen 57.6 71.1 3.5% 74.6 4.0%

4. S Justin Reed, Kansas City Chiefs

2025 free agent rank: 50

Reed and his camp were probably happy to see a veteran safety in Budd Baker rewarded with an extension to the tune of three years, $54 million before even testing free agency, the second time Reed opened up after joining Kansas. Set to hit the market. Head to the city in 2022. Reed is one of the better run-defending safeties in the NFL, but as we’ve seen time and time again in Kansas City, the Chiefs have never been afraid to cycle through the defensive backs and find the next man down.

Top free agent comparison: Kyle Dugger, 2024

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing Justin Reed 54.0 67.7 6.1% 71.6 , kyle duggar 58.5 55.1 5.1% 82.9 5.7%

5. S Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

2025 free agent rank: 54

Smith’s age-35 season has him on track to be at or near several statistical milestones for his remarkable career, eclipsing the 35-interception and 20-sack marks and coming within reach of 100 passes defensed and 50 for loss. Within reach of the tackle. Smith certainly seemed like he would at least consider this offseason when interviewed after the Vikings’ wild-card round exit, but if not, he’ll likely make one last run with the team that drafted him in Minnesota. Had prepared.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Eric Weddle, 2019

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing Harrison Smith 81.9 75.8 5.9% 73.4 , Eric Weddle 78.7 81.4 7.3% 76.9 2.8%

6. S Trayvon Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

2025 free agent rank: 56

Moehrig has five interceptions and 18 passes defensed over the past two seasons, but he has shown considerable growth when coming forward to make plays, with three sacks and five quarterback hits. Since 2023, Moehrig is a top-15 safety in interceptions, forced incompletion rate, tackles for loss or no gain and defensive stops.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Tony Jefferson, 2017

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing tre’von moehrig 62.0 63.5 8.5% 86.9 , Tony Jefferson 64.3 64.9 10.3% 90.3 5.1%

7. S Justin Simmons, Atlanta Falcons

2025 free agent rank: 69

One of the top ball-hawks of the past decade, Simmons continued his streak of multiple interceptions in every season of his nine-year NFL career after signing with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason. The free-agent market may be unkind to older safeties, but Simmons is still one of the more comfortable and sound defenders on the backend entering Year 10.

Top free agent comparison: Reggie Nelson, 2016

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing Justin Simmons 63.9 81.1 15.7% 66.9 , reggie nelson 68.9 73.2 10.0% 72.2 2.7%

8. S. Jeremy Chinn, Washington commander

2025 free agent rank: 79

Chinn found a home in Dan Quinn’s defense after the Carolina Panthers effectively phased him out at the end of his rookie contract, and he’s still a raging ball of anger coming forward when near the line of scrimmage. Was playing. Tweener players like Frankie Luvu and Chinn have been a major part of Quinn’s defense in several different coaching stops, but plenty of other teams are also doing a better job of weaponizing defensive Swiss Army knife types. An effective way to position the chin and emphasize your strength.

Top Free Agent Comparison: DJ Swinger Jr., 2017

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing jeremy chinn 61.4 64.1 7.7% 73.5 , dj swinger 64.2 86.0 25.0% 70.1 2.7%

9. S Elijah Molden, Los Angeles Chargers

2025 free agent rank: 80

Molden had a great season in a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, as new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter seemed to get the best from almost every player on the roster. The safety trio of Molden, Derwin James and Alohi Gilman worked well together, with varying skill sets allowing them to be deployed creatively. Molden still has the coverage chops as a slot defender with a cornerback background, and he consistently made plays on the ball in 2024. Working against him in free agency will be a broken foot he suffered in Week 17, so hopefully he can get healthy heading into the free agency period.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Chris Conte, 2016

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing eliza molden 67.3 64.1 8.2% 71.2 , Lake Wilson 67.5 73.0 7.7% 78.7 1.9%

10. S Andre Sicco, Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 free agent rank: 88

Sisco had the profile of an ascending young playmaker poised to flip the field after posting seven interceptions in the 2023-24 season, but his contract year was a bit of a mess as the Jacksonville Jaguars took a step back of their own. Sisco was removed from the starting lineup for Weeks 13 and 14, instead playing almost every snap as usual, and posted career-low grades almost across the board. That said, we see time and time again what a messy situation can do to talented players, so perhaps a change of scenery could get Cisco’s career back on track.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Juan Thornhill, 2023

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing andre cisco 62.1 67.5 9.7% 66.1 , juan thornhill 67.0 73.6 15.9% 66.3 3.1%

11. S Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts

2025 free agent rank: 92

Blackmon returned to playing almost exclusively a deep safety role in 2023 after lining up much in the box and slot. His three interceptions in 2024 give him seven over the past two seasons. However, a year after Blackmon tied for sixth among safeties with 30 defensive stops, he ranked outside the top 50 with just 12 in 2024, in large part due to his alignment. Blackmon may be a jack of all trades and master of none, but he’s a good football player.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Bradley McDougald, 2018

player Coverage Grade w/ No Pressure Cove. Grade on throw in ≤ 3s forced incomplete rate run-defense grade AP as % of cap at signing julian blackmon 70.7 72.5 4.5% 56.7 , bradley mcdougall 67.3 79.4 12.2% 64.9 2.5%

