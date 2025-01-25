2025 NFL free agent rankings: tight ends

NFL free agency is a year-long process, as teams court opposing players during the year in an effort to snag them and perhaps sign them in the offseason.

Now that we are nearing the end of the 2024-25 NFL season, the free agency picture is coming into focus, and teams are beginning to identify potential targets to improve the weaknesses on their roster.

Here are the top tight ends to hit free agency in 2025. Click here for PFF’s full list of the Top 100 free agents,

1. TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

2025 free agent rank: 37

There will be slim pickings at the tight end position in free agency this offseason, but Johnson offers a big catch radius and good hands over the middle, important on third down and in the red zone. Over the past four seasons, his 18 touchdowns rank eighth among tight ends and his 9.0-yard average depth of target ranks fifth, showing that he is not only a check-down outlet, but a true downfield at the position. There is danger.

Top free agent comparison: Gerald Everett, 2024

player grades received yards driven per route Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing juvon johnson 70.6 1.27 4.8% , Gerald Everett 70.8 1.25 4.0% 2.3%

*All data in the tables represent two years before the signing of the UFA contract

Contract Launch: Available in PFF’s free agency rankings

2. TE Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

2025 free agent rank: 77

Gesicki is firmly established as a big slot receiver, but he works just fine with Joe Burrow and the high-flying Cincinnati Bengals offense. The longest running back in the NFL is an asset to any team willing to deploy him in a way that may suit his skill set, along with him for some extra yards. His catch radius and ability to gallop for a few extra yards.

Top free agent comparison: Gerald Everett, 2024

player grades received yards driven per route Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing mike gesicki 66.5 1.20 2.5% , Gerald Everett 70.8 1.25 4.0% 2.3%

*All data in the tables represent two years before the signing of the UFA contract

Contract Launch: Available in PFF’s free agency rankings

3. TE Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

2025 free agent rank: 83

This is a thin free-agent class at tight end, although there is some quality depth at the position in the draft, so it will be an interesting market for high-floor, low-ceiling players like Conklin. You know exactly what you’re going to get with Conklin, which carries some value: sure hands to provide chip help in pass protection, a reliable check-down outlet and someone who remembers the first guy. and scamper for a few extra yards.

Top Free Agent Comparison: Hayden Hurst, 2023

player grades received yards driven per route Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing tyler conklin 64.9 1.10 6.0% , hayden hurst 63.7 1.10 5.7% 3.2%

*All data in the tables represent two years before the signing of the UFA contract

Contract Launch: Available in PFF’s free agency rankings

4. TE Zach Ertz, Washington Commander

2025 free agent rank: 95

Ertz showed flashes of his old self while serving as the veteran pass-catcher for rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels, finishing with more receiving yards, touchdowns and first-down receptions in 2024 than he did in the previous two seasons combined. Did it from. While Ertz may not have as many highlight plays as he did back in his Pro-Bowl days, his 63.7% success rate when targeted in 2024 was a career high.

Top free agent comparison: Benjamin Watson, 2019

player grades received yards driven per route Positive run-blocking grade percentage AP as % of cap at signing zach ertz 63.9 1.2 2.2% , benjamin watson 66.9 1.37 3.6% 1.2%

*All data in the tables represent two years before the signing of the UFA contract

Contract Launch: Available in PFF’s free agency rankings