4 Topics Chelsea must fix the last week of the January transfer window

Sanchez served as the number one of Chelsea, with most of the Filip Jorgensen reaching the Cup competitions that participated in the club from Villarreal in the summer.

The former Brighton goalkeeper has created some excellent performances between the sticks, but he is never too far from a strong mistake. According to Sanchez has made a joint championship high in five mistakes leading to goals this season, in this respect, Ipswich’s Arijanet Muric, losing his status at Christian Walton in Portman Road.

While Maresca suggested that there would be no drastic changes between the sticks, despite Sanchez’s appearance in Etihad, the Italian admitted that his goalkeeper was playing “away, away, away” from the desired level.

It is clear that the Spaniard is not the number one of the Premier League, but Jorgensen has not yet shown that it would be a special upgrade. External addition is required.

Veiga is an interesting profile that offers some value in the Cup competitions, but Maresca did not trust him in the Premier League. Marc Cucurella started 19 of Chelsea’s 23 games, with Veiga upgrading only 181 minutes to the competition.

With Ben Chilwell from the grid under the Maresca watch, the blues suddenly have a lack of options on the left back. Unless Chilwell suddenly makes his way to the director’s thought, the central defender of the first Levi Colwill choice will act as Cucurella’s Understudy.

Chelsea will leave its place by acquiring Veiga replacement.

The middle section was a separate force during their pre-Christmas transmitters, but the preferences of Romeo Lavia’s persistent injuries mean MARESCA’s preferred options have been held on the ground. No Chelsea player has played more Premier League minutes this season than Moises Caicedo (2,035).

The boss insisted that no medium -sized aid, but Kiernan Dewsbury -Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei – the current Chelsea depth options – could all leave the club before the deadline.

With Lavia ready for weeks on the sidelines due to muscle injury, Blues certainly cannot allow all their medium -sized options in the reserve to move on. However, it is clear that Maresca does not trust those who were reported to execute the Premier League – not even the old Leicester Pal Dewsbury – Hall.

If they are to reinforce their first line, they must focus on acquiring a ruthless target. When we think of the best Chelsea teams in modern times, they were driven by a do-it-all with a clinical touch. Think of Didier Drogba and Diego Costa. Good luck by signing a player of this ILK during the last days of the window, but Nicolas Jackson begins to show that he may not be the top man in the club.

Jackson scored 14 goals in the Premier League last season, but suffered a lower performance of his expected targets. . The promise of the last term was built in the first half of 2024/25, but the former Villarreal striker is in the middle of a drought that rarely seems to escape. He has not scored in eight games.

The 23 -year -old should not give up entirely, but Chelsea should consider reducing their losses with unhappy Christopher Nkunku and gaining a reliable goal to reduce Jackson’s weight.