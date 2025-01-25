Leeds United are set to sign an “incredible” new forward for Daniel Farke, according to a report.

Farke outlines three positions Leeds can strengthen



The Whites and 49ers Enterprises have yet to make a signing in 2025, with the club’s only pieces of business being loan exits for Joe Gelhart and Charlie Crews.

On the pitch, things are going to plan, with Leeds five points better off than they were at this stage last season after 29 Championship games. There is time for the club to add to their squad before the February 3 deadline, however, and Farke said a centre-back, attacking midfielder and centre-forward Position leads may still be strong,

“There are still some positions that we can take a deeper look at if they can improve the team. But right now, I’m a little more calm with not being in panic mode with the need to do something.

“I think it’s fair to say that if there’s a creative attacking player, like in the No. 10 position, then that’s something that can be beneficial to our group.

“Brandon Aaronson has been excellent this season and is an important player for us. But we can have a similar player like him in our group. Of course we have players who can play in this role.

“If there is a solution for a creative midfield player then it certainly makes sense to wake up. All other areas we are covered. The only two (positions) we have to keep awake in our heads are the centre-back position… and maybe a little bit in the striker position. ,

In attack, Patrick Bamford is injured, leaving Joel Pirlo and Mateo Joseph as Farke’s replacements. One attacker who has been loosely linked is Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and it looks as if a move has gathered momentum.

Leeds set to sign Kelechi Iheanacho, report claims



According to a report by Score Nigeria, Leeds are set to sign Iheanacho before the transfer deadline,

Aker Adams is set to join Sevilla from Montpellier which would allow Iheanacho to return to England and Elland Road. The report does not mention whether any transfer will be loan or permanent, with Spain not planning for the former Leicester City striker.

Iheanacho’s career statistics appearances Target Help leicester city 232 61 34 Manchester City 64 21 7 Seville 11 3 0 Nigeria 56 15 8

28 year old, who has scored once against the whites During his career, he was brought to Sevilla by former Leeds boss Victor Orta, but it was not a move that went to plan, scoring just three times in 11 appearances.

Iheanacho, labeled “incredible” by Brendan Rodgers, netted five times in 23 appearances in the Championship as the Foxes clinched the title, so he may have his eyes on another second-tier crown with Leeds in the final months of the season.