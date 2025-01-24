Arsenal appointed Temporary Boss René Slelers as its new permanent coach by 2026, ending the three -month search.
Former manager Jonas Eidevall resigned in October and has since taken over the management of San Diego Wave on NWSL. Sleglers acts as a temporary departure and the rise of the form under the Dutch places third parties on the WSL table, seven points behind the top Chelsea.
Arsenal has won 10 of her 11 games under Slegers so far, drawing only once to Manchester United at this time. The striking reversal also meant that they qualified to the top of their group in the Champions League in front of Bayern Munich, having surpassed the German giants 3-2 before Christmas.
Here, 90 minutes Take a look at five things you need to know about the Arsenal coach as the club enters a new era…
The coach’s journey with Arsenal did not started in September 2023 when she joined as an Eidevall assistant. In fact, he was in the club’s books as a 17 -year -old between 2006 and 2007.
He lived and studied at the Oaklands College in Hertfordshire, which is the main provider of the club’s further training. Sleglers worked with both Alex Scott and Kelly Smith during her original period in London and always spoke with great love for her period at the Academy.
It is also not the first time Slegers has replaced Eidevall in the manager. Before joining Arsenal, she worked in Sweden with FC Rosengard, initially as a coach of Group B.
In June 2021, she took responsibility for her first team after Eidevall’s departure to join Arsenal. He led the team to consecutive Damallsvenskan titles both in 2021 and 2022 before leaving his position in April 2023.
Arsenal’s coach was only 29 years old when she asked for time for her career. She won 55 entries in total for her national team, but her last appearance was in November 2016, when she was only 27 years old.
In a friendly with England, he suffered a serious injury that resulted in losing the 2017 European Championship, which the Netherlands hosted and won. After more than a year on the sidelines, she announced her retirement in February 2018.
Arsenal’s incredible series of results under Slegers would not be possible without the players buying its methods. The team has talked very well about the 35 -year -old since October and the performance has certainly supported it on the pitch.
In October, Beth Mead described Slegers’ leadership as a “breath of fresh air” when asked if the team would like to see her take her duties on a permanent basis. Although they were careful not to speak while the recruitment process continued, the mood and optimism around the team in recent months were evident.
The results are definitely following the path of Arsenal and Sleres since he took over the reins, but the momentum will change slightly now that he is headed on a permanent basis. He has stressed that they must continue to push forward with everything they have done right so far to ensure consistency.
said Slegers to a Interview with Ian Wright: “It will be very important for me not to change anything because I think what made us so strong is collective property. So I won’t change, girls should not change, no one should change because we do things really well this dot”.