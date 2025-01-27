6 Transport to watch out for the last week of the January window

The January 2025th window is directed to its conclusion and there is still enough space to sort throughout Europe.
The winter window will not close on January 31 this time, with deadlines pushing on February 3.
We all know that January is a well -known tough month to carry out businesses, with players not being particularly willing to relocate in the middle of the season and clubs that are less interested in dividing ways with their most award -winning assets. Usually, however, much of the winter chaos arrives during the last days of the window, such as Stoic Negotiators Teeter for despair.
The big bids are in the projects and here are six players to watch during the last week of the January transfer window.
Ruben Amorim has thrown Rashford and there is definitely no way back for the Englishman. Manchester United’s new manager recently said he would prefer to name the 63 -year -old goalkeeper coach on the bench over a player who was not ready to give “the greatest”.
Rashford should seem to find a new home before the deadline, with a loan move probably given Winger’s reported salary in Old Trafford.
The interest has come from abroad, but the funding of any agreement will prove to be difficult. Barcelona has apparently brought in front of the struggle, but their monetary issues, despite the improvement, have been well documented for years. Can they really bring rashford even for a loan?
Borussia Dortmund and Milan have also been connected, but more could come as the deadline approaches.
Mikel Arteta continues to put pressure on the Board of Directors at press conferences, with Arsenal’s needs in the clear transport market. With Bukayo Saka out until March (earlier) and Gabriel Jesus, who launches in 2025 with the tearing of ACL, the Premier League title hopes to attack the background.
Gunners are particularly aggressive, but their priority goals are unlikely to move this month. Newcastle would laugh at every effort for a Alexander Isak market, while RB Leipzig does not want to let Benjamin Sesko go.
Arsenal tried to sign Sesko last summer before writing a new deal in Saxony and seems to have reappeared as their top choice in the market this winter. However, with Leipzig digging their heels, any possible agreement seems much more likely in the summer.
A major injury in the year that one did not help Nkunku settle in Chelsea, with the talented French forwards lasting a rather indifferent era in western London.
Nkunku has been almost exclusively used as a starter in the Cup competitions for Enzo Maresca this term, with Nicolas Jackson minutes not to reduce the Premier League despite its drought.
The former Leipzig Star has been disappointed with his role on the Stamford Bridge, and Bayern Munich weighs a late movement in the window. Nkunku has enjoyed great success in Bundesliga, but Bayern will continue only if Mathys Tel departs from the loan.
Manchester United are desperate for higher quality in the wing and Amorim has identified the versatile but raw Patrick Dorgu as a man to revitalize the work of Red Devils.
United is not interested in paying the chances of Denmark international, however, and had rejected some bids from Lecce. The two clubs are currently € 10 million in their valuations with the Italian club that holds for € 40 million.
United is expected to return with another offer, but Napoli also monitors the situation. Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras is considered an alternative.
We heard earlier in the window that the ineos were open to listen to bids for Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, with the idea of banking “net profit” from selling the Academy’s graduates seemingly very irresistible to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
Mainoo will not go anywhere this month, but Garnacho, who returns to Amorim’s good books, could be on the go.
Amorim refused to exclude Argentina’s exit, despite the fact that he included him in his original XI in Fulham on Sunday. Napoli recognized the sparkled wing as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, while Chelsea seemingly intends to spend another 60 million on a wide player.
Blues could entertain an exchange agreement included by Nkunku.
It seems that every Premier League Club is watching the Matheus Cunha status in Molineux. So much that it’s not too surprising if Southampton is checked with wolves to measure Craic.
The Brazilian has enjoyed an excellent season so far, but has cut a frustrated figure in recent defeats in Chelsea and Arsenal with a speech around his future. Manager Vitor Pereira insisted that Cunha focuses on West Midlands, with Wolves intending to maintain their most award -winning asset in the midst of a relegation battle.
Worried about the wolves, the Maverick Forward has not yet put the pen on paper expanding the contract, opening the door for potential buyers in the last days of the window. Despair could force one of the interested parties to pay too much for Cunha in an effort to boost their first line.