A dream signing for Jota: Celtic could land "ridiculous" £4 million star

Celtic were not in action in the Scottish Premiership this weekend after their scheduled clash with Dundee at Parkhead was postponed due to storm damage to the stadium.

It means the Hoops are in Champions League action for the second matchday as they prepare to take on Premier League side Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

The Scottish giants have already qualified for the play-off stage of the competition after beating Young Boys 1-0 last time out, but they still have a chance to bypass Villa by beating Villa and finishing in the top eight.

Brendan Rodgers will have to prepare for this clash at Villa Park without the striker who started the win over Young Boys, however, with Kyogo Furuhashi close to a move from the club.

Japan international, who scored 85 goals in 165 matches He is set to join Ligue 1 side Rennes in a deal for Celtic in all competitions It is said to be worth £10m,

While losing a player with his record is a blow, the Hoops are going to get an immediate boost by signing Jota from Rennes, given his proven pedigree in front of goal.

Why Jota could be a big signing for Celtic?



The Portuguese forward is in Glasgow this weekend for final touches £8 million transfer from the French outfit, 18 months after moving from Celtic to Al Ittihad in the summer of 2023 £25 million fee,

However, Rodgers will not have the forward available for selection for the trip to Birmingham, as he has not been registered as part of his squad for the league stage, and awaits the knockout rounds to play in Europe this season. Will have to do.

However, barring any injury problems, Jota will be immediately available for league action, and could make his debut in next weekend’s trip to Motherwell in the Premiership, provided the deal is officially completed by then.

The 25-year-old magician has not enjoyed a good time in France this season one goal and zero assists in nine Ligue 1 appearances, but Celtic already know he has the quality to make a big impact in Scotland, given his form for the club in the past.

As you can see in the graphic above, Jota was incredibly productive with Anze Postecoglou in the dugout during his two seasons in the Premiership, averaging doubles for both goals and assists in both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns. Got the data.

The former Benfica starlet is a left winger who can provide a huge and constant threat with his ability to score and assist, which makes him a nightmare for opposition defenders, who know he can pass inside with his right foot. Or can go from outside. Create for others.

With just over a week left in the January transfer window, Celtic are far from done and could fulfill their dream signing for Jota by securing one of their other targets.

Celtic keen on Premiership midfielder



The Glasgow Times reported It was reported earlier this week that the Glasgow giants are one of the teams interested in a deal to sign Motherwell central midfielder Lennon Miller.

It has been claimed that the Premiership outfit have already rejected a £2.5m offer from Serie A side Udinese for the Scotland U21 international as they wait for a bigger deal.

The outlet added that Motherwell want a fee in the region of £4m to sell the 18-year-old talent during the January transfer window, as it appears they do not want to lose their big talent midway through the 2024/25 campaign.

The Glasgow Times said that both Celtic and Rangers are keen on the Scottish youngster, but did not reveal whether either of them would make any concrete offer to secure his services ahead of the second half of the season.

Udinese’s official bid to sign him, despite being rejected, could be a warning to the two Glasgow giants, however, that there is serious competition for the midfield star’s signature this month and if they do not act they could Can miss them. Now.

The Hoops should try to sign the teenage ace before the end of the January transfer window as he could be an exciting addition to the group and a dream signing for Jota.

Why Lennon Miller would be a dream signing for Jota



As mentioned above, the Portuguese attacker has had a tough time in France recently, failing to produce much quality displays in the final third in Ligue 1, but he is a player who can be seen on a regular basis. Has the ability to score goals when his timing is right. Best.

Celtic could help him get back on track in front of goal by placing him in a team full of creative players who can give him the ball in areas where he can thrive at the top end of the pitch.

Miller’s form for Motherwell in the Premiership this season suggests he is a player who can help Jota by consistently creating high-quality opportunities for the winger.

This 18 year old star who has been Described as “ridiculous” by James McFadden, Created eight ‘big chances’ and made 1.8 key passes per match in 19 appearances in the Premiership.

During this time, There is no central midfielder in the Celtic team Has created more than seven ‘big chances’, which shows that Miller can arrive as the most creative midfield talent at Parkhead, making him a dream for goalscorers like Jota by putting him in positions to constantly find the back of the net.

24/25 premiership lennon miller appearances 19 Target 2 Help 6 Tackles + Interceptions per game 3.4 ball recovery per game 6.6 ground duel success rate 60% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Scottish maestro produces quality out of possession, winning most of his physical battles on the field, and making numerous defensive interventions in each match.

These stats show that the teenage ace is a complete midfielder who could be a fantastic signing for Celtic in the short and long term due to his age, while his creative progression is a dream for Jota. Middle of the park.