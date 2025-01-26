AFC, NFC Championships: Anytime Touchdown Bets

Anytime Touchdown bets allow you to bet on a player to score a touchdown at any point during a game, giving you the action right up to the final whistle.

PFF’s picks for these bets undergo extensive analysis, factoring in player trends and usage, team performance, opponent strength and other key data points to give you an edge.

RB Brian robinson, Washington commanders

Robinson’s current betting value likely reflects a midseason stretch where his role in goal-to-go situations diminished, as he recorded just seven such carries from Week 11 through the end of the regular season. However, Robinson has reclaimed that role in the playoffs, taking seven goals-to-go in two postseason games.

While the Eagles’ run defense has been stout overall this year, they will be without starting linebacker Nacob Dean, who suffered a loss in their wild-card win against the Packers. Since then, their run defense has shown cracks, allowing Josh Jacobs and Quin Williams to average over five yards per carry.

For a Washington offense that has been efficient at the drive level, Robinson’s restored role in goal-to-go scenarios should lead to plenty of scoring opportunities, even against a tough opponent like Philadelphia.

qb josh allen, Buffalo Bills

We’re going back to the well with Josh Allen in the touchdown market anytime soon as he continues to deliver. Since the second half of the season, the Bills have leaned heavily on the “tash-push” at the one-yard line, a strategy that has resulted in nearly 10 touchdowns during that span.

This complements Allen’s already dominant ability to run into the red zone, where his run rate historically spikes, especially in high-strike playoff moments.

To run the defense in a must-win game against a formidable Chiefs, the Bills would turn to Allen’s legs in critical short-yardage situations. With his proven success rate, Allen is more likely to score than the current market suggests, making him a strong bet.