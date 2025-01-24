After Antony, another Man star is set to leave on loan

Malacia raised the exit of United Loan





Manchester United left Tyrell Malacia He could start on loan before the transfer window closes in early February.



The Dutchman recently returned to the first team for the Red Devils after 17 months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Since his return, he has struggled to keep up with the pace of the game and reports claim he could be on loan from the pecking order.

Director Ruben Amorim he has his sights set on landing Patrick Dorga from Lecce. His arrival could pave the way for Malakia’s loan exit.

Antonios has already joined Real Betis on a temporary basis. Malacia could follow the same route. Fenerbahce is among his fans.

In addition to the couple, Marcus Rashford He could be another candidate to leave for a loan. Barcelona are said to be interested in his services.

The Catalan giants have yet to make an official move. They are waiting ANSU free to depart on loan to cover Rashford’s wages.

