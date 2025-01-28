After interaction with Tottenham agents, January can seal the loan for £ 50 meters

There is a possibility that Tottenham hots can sign a high-rated further on the loan before the end of this January window, after the report of the “concrete” dialogue with the player’s representatives.

First outfield signing of January window chasing Tottenham



Following his £ 12.5 million deal for young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, which was confirmed in early January, Spider Boss Ange Postcoglu is still not seeing a new outfield player coming through the door.

Australians have publicly called their requirement to help as transfer, but Tottenham’s hierarchy has been launched to upgrade a new squad for the under-fire manager despite efforts so far.

Tottenham tried to signed a randal colo muni through the month from PSG Midway, according to reliable media sources, Juventus eventually defeated him in the race for his signature on the season-leeded loan deal.

Despite their lack of left-sided center-back options, even when Mickey Van de Wayne and Christian Romero are fit, Postcoglu’s side is being given priority to a new attacker before the time limit on 3 February. .

Sky Sports Reporter Lyal Thomas says that the “All the Focus” in the spurs is to bring it into a new forward, making him widely reported in the Southampton Starlet Tyler Dilating.

The versatile 18 -year -old scored four goals and two assistance in all competitions this season, on an impressive 24 performances, and it is safe to say that he is Southampton’s standout Rising Star.

Sky Germany’s Florian Pletanberg claimed last week that Tottenham is the “biggest contestant” for dialing’s signature, even though RB leapzig really wants to make a deal.

Patenberg later said X He The spurs are in “very solid” Also, and journalist Graeme Bailey received another update on the teenager’s discovery.

Tottenham could sign Tyler Diabing in January in January



Bailey, writing for boot room, says that Tottenham can now secure a January loan deal for the boxA responsibility for buying at the end of the season on the condition involves a liability.

The British has clearly told St. Mary’s officials that they have no intention of signing a new deal, questioned their long -term future, but about 50 million for diaboling to leave the saints completely. Pound has been determined to demand.

While spurs cannot afford this window for such a fee, they can see well to bring on an initial temporary deal in England’s Under -21 Internationals and pay the fee later this year .

£ 50m can be considered a forced recovery price tag for dialing, but their quality and serious ability can also make it a solid investment for the future.

“This is the quality she has received,” BBC Pandit said Danny Murphy Dipping this season.

“Faith in himself and physical strength. He just goes to people easily. He has got a beautiful left leg. He is very brave on the ball and it is good to decide.

“It is difficult to go to the top with these young players, as he has just come on the scene, but he is going to be something special. It is great for him to get all these minutes in Southampton. They are giving it to him. The freedom to give him time to play and learn the game.