Alejandro Garnacho makes the decision to exit Man UTD

Garnacho prefers Naples





Manchester United invader Alejandro garnacho It is open to the possibility of abandoning the Association in the midst of interest from Chelsea and Naples.



International Argentina had a good time with Red Devils. He has spent eight goals in all competitions for them.

However, it could be directed to the exit door in the coming days. United sees a new left wing to enhance the defense.

Need funds to sign Lecce’s Patrick Dorga And it is argued that Garnacho could be unloaded to balance their books.

Chelsea and Naples are said to be interested, but the former have not made an official bid. Napoli is currently pushing to sign him.

Garnacho is obviously open to join Serie A Giants instead of Chelsea, given their progress under the manager Antonio Conte.

Conte has already spoken to his former Atletico Madrid graduate. A £ 50 million agreement could be agreed before the deadline next week.

United could pursue an attacked loan if Garnacho leaves.

