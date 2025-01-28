Alexis Mac Allister’s main reason for joining Liverpool revealed

Alexis Mac Allister chose join Liverpool in the summer of 2023 because of how Jurgen Klopp wanted to feel, the midfielder’s father revealed.
Mac Allister was found by Brighton & Hove Albion as early as 2019, but remained a loan to Argentina for another year. It had a period of unblocking the Seagulls in 2021/22, who were powered by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup and eventually moved to Liverpool to an agreement of £ 55m.
“When he was going to play (in the World Cup), we sat down with Brighton and negotiated a good release clause so that he could offer a good World Cup performance and go to a larger team he did” Carlos Mac Allister said an intervie with Rg.
“We chose Liverpool, because Klopp wanted him very much and was going through a reconstruction. Klopp fell in love with him and gave him many opportunities, which he didn’t waste.”
The Mac Allister immediately became a key player for Liverpool, starting with 31 Premier League games – probably would be more, but for a knee injury that ruled him out during December.
The 26 -year -old remained important under the Arne reception, as the Targies Reds are aiming for multiple fronts this season. They have a healthy Premier League lead, are among the favorite in the Champions League, go strong in the FA Cup and are highly likely to overturn a total 1-0 deficit against a Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup Cup semifinals.
“He gave a fantastic World Cup and a very good Copa America and has shown unique features,” Mac Allister Sr. continued. “People are mostly talking about Alexis’ aggressive abilities, but they also have the next Premier League retrieval. There are many well -attacking players who are well defending well, but not many such as Alexis who attack and defend well. ”
As the Mac Allister star has continued to grow, it has been linked to a Real Madrid transfer, even publicly expressing interest in playing La Liga in the future. But it may not be something Liverpool has to worry about for a while, with Madrid’s appetite for paying large transport fees to be significantly suppressed these days and the Mac Allister under contract on Anfield by 2028.