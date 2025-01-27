Amazing Jackson Replacement: Chelsea interacted on signing £ 76 million "Demon"

Chelsea’s poor form continued and she lost 3–1 to Manchester City in Etihad on Saturday, with her sixth in the Premier League after playing 23 games, which is one point less than her most recent rival Manchester City. . In the fourth.

Anzo Marseka’s team took an early lead through Noni Maduke, in which City debutant Abdukodir Khusanov made an expensive mistake to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead. However, the goals of Josco Guardiol, Erling Holland and Phil Foden gave all three points to the citizens.

Blues The game was 43% possessionCreated three big opportunities with his ten shots. However, the inability to fulfill his opportunities after beyond 1–0, he overshadowed him, the city equaled before half time and gained an edge in the second half.

Chelsea has been searching in the market for striker opportunities to provide competition to Nicholas Jackson for some time, and this poor form can raise those plans fast, there should be opportunities in the last week of the January window.

Chelsea Nicholas is looking for upgradation of Jackson



As Cott offside report This week, Chelsea is facing new competition to contract with Jhone Duran, which has created new contacts with Aston Villa earlier this week.

The report stated that the French veteran PSG is now in the race and is willing to pay £ 59M for a player, priced at around £ 76M. An important thing for blues is that the League 1 side is also happy to offer players in this deal.

Duran has 28 presentations This season scored 12 goals in 1,019 minutes played by Midlands. The young man has already done He scored 20 goals in his Aston Villa CareerOverall, only 2,248 minutes played, showing their clinical capacity at such a young age.

How is Duran compared to Nicholas Jackson?



This season, Chelsey’s main man, Jackson, Has scored nine goals in 23 matches and provided five assistanceStart the campaign in a fierce form and contribute to all stages of the game. This made the striker Marseka a favorite, but in recent weeks, Senegal International has had to struggle to return to the net, Now not scoring since December 15,

In this time limit, Chelsea has moved from second place to sixth position in the Premier League, which reflects the magnitude of the decline in his form, and later highlights the need for competition to provide another option to the team. Things are not going well.

Duran vs Nicholas Jackson in 2024/25 Statistics (90 minutes per) Duran Jackson Target 1.04 0.48 Help 0.00 0.27 At xg 0.59 0.60 Progressive caries 1.05 2.14 Progressive pass 1.89 1.34 Total shots 4.70 3.26 Round/shot 0.20 0.16 Main road 0.63 1.23 Shot construction activities 2.11 3.10 Aerial duality won 3.16 0.64 Taken from data FBREF

When comparing the metrics of both strikers in this season, you can see how Jackson contributes to all stages of the game, helps progress through its ability to carry, makes important passes and herself and Makes shots for both others.

Meanwhile, Duran is more box-centered, winning more aerial duality, scoring more often, taking more shots and finishing at a high clip (0.20 round/shot ratio compared to 0.16).

Talent scout Jesek Kulig has said that the youth is forward A “monster is becoming” And the 21 -year -old has already shown his limited minutes how he can affect the games, and now, because of that, many specific European clubs are looking for his signature.

In many sports this season, Chelsea has taken an edge and has been given an opportunity to increase its lead, causing the game to be out of his opponent’s reach, but the lack of clinical finishing has prevented them from doing so. Has given, thus marks have reduced on many occasions.

Giving some competition to Jackson in this department can help a lot in resolving that issue, not only will Marceka get another option but someone will be able to motivate him to become better.

So far this season, he has faced only Christopher Nakunku, whose scoring records are strong, Laying 13 times in 29 matchesNatural number is not nine, which likes to play behind the striker like the coal pamper.

Bringing more box-headed number nine into the club will allow Marche to rotate more voluntarily, decide on the basis of game plan and promote strong competition, which brings the best of both players.

Who can improve John Duran Chelsea?



Duran’s signature can help not only to pursue Jackson and add clinical finishing to the team, but it can also bring another dynamics to the side, which uses its full creative toolkit for maximum impact to vingers like Pedro Neto, which can bring another mobility to the side. All allows to flourish.

Since joining the summer valves About £ 54m feeNeto has 26 presentationsScored three goals, provided five assistance and gave a total of 1,440 minutes. Although 24-year-old has often placed excellent crosses in the box, which are eligible for the final touch to provide help, but the box is lacking danger to realize it.

By connecting Duran, which wins three air duality per 90, it will bring confidence to put more crosses in the box for wingrs, knowing that they have a center-forward Prime to attack the ball in those moments, or So the final touch provides themselves or defenders to take away and open space for others like midfielders.

Jadon Sancho is another one who will benefit from it, and by unlocking these creative wings with their full capacity, it can also bring more goals for them, because teams can cut their crosses, show them, show them inside and give them the best opportunities for shooting. She tries ,