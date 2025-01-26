Arne Slot greets Liverpool’s star from Ipswich thrashing

Arne Slot was willing to put the spotlight on Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after a comfortable Liverpool 4-1 victory over the Ipswich Town on Saturday.
After a mixed debut season at Anfield, Szoboszlai has established himself as a key part of the Slot team this season and threw his third goal of the season to open the scoring against Ipswich. International Hungary had a more aggressive role this weekend, taking more shots (four) than anyone else on the pitch.
When asked if Szoboszlai’s freedom to pull the trigger was part of his tactics, the Liverpool boss insisted that Hungarian is now playing with a worthy sense of confidence.
“I think this is the evolution of the team, because when we played Brdford, we had 37 shots, a record in the Premier League for a team away,” Splot explained. “And then because he is involved in this team, he will probably get some shots.
“We are, the players behind the ball, bringing our aggressive players even more to promising positions than we did at the beginning of the season.
“Then, if you magnify Dom, I think at the beginning of the season he would play this ball in Mo (salah), which most of the time was a great choice, because Mo can definitely score a goal and now He decided to go for the goal himself and scored himself the goal.
“Nice for him. Because, in my opinion, he is a little undervalued, not by me, but he does not always get the credits that he is very important to this team because his work rate is un-be-Liev -able, “Slot Gushed, giving additional emphasis to each syllable. “He just continues to run with the highest intensity, and this is so important to a team that he wants to compete for something.”
Szoboszlai often shared minutes at the top of Liverpool’s middle field with Curtis Jones, but with Saturday’s 23 -year -old game through an injury, he could be put on an extensive course on the start.