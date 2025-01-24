Borussia Dortmund has brought that Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is their “top goal” in front of Chelsea Ben Chilwell vice-president.
Dortmund, who was separated by director Nuri Sahin earlier this week, but will not appoint Erik Ten Hag as his replacement, tried to reinforce the left side of their defense in January.
Chilwell’s teammate in Chelsea, Renato Veiga, was the player Dortmund wanted to sign most, but were unable to agree on a move – the blues initially willing to impose only a permanent transfer while Dortmund was looking for a loan. The Portuguese are now going to take part in Juventus for a loan, as former Premier League winners have changed their attitude.
Zinchenko has fallen behind Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly Academy graduate in Arsenal’s defensive class, while Jurrien Timber is also capable of playing on the left and could shift back to the role of the usual right Ben Ben White returns to Fitness.
The telegram Please mention that Zinchenko is now Dortmund’s favored choice in front of Chilwell, who was confined to a single Carabao Cup for Chelsea this season. West Ham United has also been connected to the 28 -year -old Chilwell, who has made it clear that Enzo Maresca can leave Stamford Bridge if a proper offer comes.
Dortmund is today 10th in the Bundesliga after winning only one of the last five league games, but has reached last season’s Champions League final. They also have the right qualifications for the tour of the competition of this season and could still secure one of the top positions to be automatically qualified to the knockout stages.
Zinchenko has plenty of European experience with both Arsenal and former Club Manchester City, who left 2022 for £ 30 million in July 2022, looking for a more regular first team football. Ukrainian, who is versatile and can operate in the central middle section, won four Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups and one fa cup during his time under Pep Guardiola and launched his 2021 Champions League final against Chelsea.