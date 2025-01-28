Arsenal envisioned the series vs. Girona – Champions League

There has been nothing spectacular for Arsenal’s Champions League campaign so far, but an effective mainland means that they have nothing to fear on the final day of the championship phase.
While the upcoming opponents of the Premier League, Manchester City, must ensure a result at the Club Brugge’s home to stay in the competition, Arsenal is simply worried about whether they will finish the third or fourth in the championship phase – Their position Knockout turned around except safe.
Sunday’s domestic season and today’s Sunday’s Champions League position will undoubtedly play an important role in the choice of Mikel Arteta’s team on Wednesday night, but will still play several first team tactics to ensure that there are no unwanted disasters.
Here’s how Arsenal could be aligned.
GK: David Raya – There is still a Neto observation in Arsenal colors and this trend is likely to continue on Wednesday night.
RB: Jurrien Timber – The Dutchman will soon win some very worthy respite with Ben White closing in a return, but he will probably have to start again in Catalonia due to the current lack of alternatives.
CB: William Saliba – Saliba was recovered by a minor injury in time to appear on the weekend and should be exhausted on Wednesday. But don’t wait to complete 90 minutes.
CB: Jakub Kiwior – Gabriel is in supreme form and Arteta can afford to give his ruler from the weekend a breath in front of another battle with Erling Haaland.
LB: Myles Lewis -skelly – Riccardo Calafiori plays an important role in playing the domestic market for the next two weeks, so it makes sense for Lewis-Skelly, who is not suspended in this competition, to maintain his position.
Cm: Jorginho – The Italian returned to a level of competence in recent appearances that fought at the beginning of the year against Brighton. Could this be his last excursion to Arsenal’s colors?
Cm: Mikel Merino – Assuming the Spaniard is behind, after losing the win in Wolves with a hit, Merino will have to take the nod to familiar territory.
Cm: Ethan Nwakeri – Martin Odegaard had a difficult time in the last six weeks and the disease kept him from Saturday’s game. Arteta will want the fresh captain for Sunday, giving Nwaneri the opportunity to shine from scratch.
RW: Raheem Sterling – No aid will arrive in Wednesday’s game in time, forcing Arteta to rotate among its current choices. Sterling is unlikely to start against his former club on Sunday.
St: Kai Havertz – Gunners could go without aggressive here and keep Havertz for the city’s visit. If the German starts, it will probably be removed at the time.
LW: Leandro Trossard – Trossard endured in rough two months in the fall, but reappeared as a creative force in recent outings.