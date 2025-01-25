Arsenal gave Martin Odegard the blow against Wolves

News ‘ Premier League news ‘ Arsenal’s news

Arsenal has received a big blow Martin Odegard It was excluded from the Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.



Gunners are taking the Midlands uniform at Molineux Stadium this afternoon and in view of the match, Odegaard is not a member of the team.

Arsenal has not given the exact reason, but reports argue that the Norwegian has been removed for the meeting due to illness.

Mikel Merino It also loses the trip to West Midlands. The Spanish international seems to have received a small blow to training.

While the midfield twin is absent, Gunners have received timely thrust with William Saliba And Myles Lewis-Skelly fit to face the Wolves.

Saliba has lost the last two games with a muscle problem, but has recovered in time. Lewis-Skelly has overcome a little knee concern since mid-week.

Arsenal is six points behind the top Liverpool, which has a game in hand. They have to beat Wolves to keep their subtle hopes of title alive.

