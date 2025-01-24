Arsenal’s attacked goals, as Arteta admits that ‘goals are missing’

Arsenal is “actively looking for” to bring some aggressive choices this week after the loss of Gabriel Jesus and Buccao Saka in injuries, director Mikel Arteta said.

Jesus suffered an injury to the joint of the anterior crucifixion in the Arsenal Fa Cup tie with Manchester United this month, while Saka was injured in December.

The couple scored 16 goals in all matches this season and recorded 15 assists.

Matches in Molineux 📍 📺 Repeat our classic wins in Wolves over the years 👇 – Arsenal (@arsenal) January 24 2025

The signature of players in January is rarely simple, but Arteta said the club is willing to make a move if they could, before a Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We have lost two very important players. We have no goals and options ahead, it is clear. If we can get the right player, that’s what we are actively considering,” Arteta said.

“Any player? No. Someone who makes us better and has an impact on the team. For the period when we have lost these players, we need some help because we are short.

“The team is still facing this, but we have to do what is right for the club.”

Asked if Arsenal will need to sell some players to create space for incoming signatures, Arteta said: “It’s all about balance and depending on the player.

“Is he a player who will give us space or restore us to a certain position? The rules are quite difficult. It’s not just what you bring and what you sell, are the resources you have after that.”

Arsenal, who dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last week, is second at the Premier League table and the six-point Trail Liverpool, with leaders having a hand game.

The northern London club will imagine their chances of at least maintaining this gap when traveling to Wolves on Saturday, with their 17th opponents lost in the last three championship matches, but Arteta urged attention.

“It will be a very hard match tomorrow,” the Spanish manager added.

“It’s a very good side, so we have to compete. They are at a different time now. Everything is important. You know I prefer not to talk about people, just about their collective quality.”