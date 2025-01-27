Arsenal’s next five games in the Premier League compared to those of Liverpool

Referee Michael Oliver gave Arsenal a mountain to climb Saturday afternoon, but the ten Gunners defeated Wolverhampton Woderers to keep up with Liverpool leading the league.
The shocking finish of Riccardo Calafiori has ensured that Arsenal will not be punished for Myles Lewis-Skelly’s hard red card, though the race ended ten against ten as Joao Gomes also received his march orders for a while before the winner.
With Liverpool defeating Hippwwich 4-1 in Anfield, Arsenal’s victory has made it remain in six points from the top of the table, while the stunning defeat of Nottingham Forest with five goals by Bournemouth gave the team to the team. By Michael Arteta a pillow over third place.
The Premier League title race is firmly in Liverpool’s hands, but the Gunners will not be delivered without battle, and the next five games could prove decisively for the trophy destination at the end of the campaign.
Arsenal completes the opening phase of the Champions League Championships against Girona and with its position at 16 besides guaranteed, it should be able to rest the players before visiting the visit to Manchester City next Sunday. The teams competed in the two previous title races will exchange blows in northern London and the Gunners will be cautious with Pep Guardiola’s men as they approach a more recognizable version of themselves.
A almighty test is followed by one of the simplest games that Arsenal will face in the second half of the campaign. Travel to Leicester City Two weeks later and they will be well relaxed as they come out of the fourth round of the English Cup. Arteta’s men are expected to punish the foxes who are struggling, even if they defeated their opponents in the capital, Tottenham.
Arsenal returns to Emirates Stadium next weekend as she hosts her fellow London West Ham United. The Irons are now under the guidance of Graham Potter, who will face the Gunners with his fourth different club. The English technician has tasted four previous wins against them, including one during his term in Swedish Minnows Estsuns.
However, late February and early March will prove to be more difficult. Arsenal welcomes the surprise that outweighs Nottingham Forest Having now removed three points from the Midland team, with Liverpool looking forward to the outcome of this match. A trip to the City Ground has proven to be a challenge for the Reds in early January and Arsenal will have no illusions about the size of her work.
A visit to Old Trafford has not proven to be very difficult for many teams this season but Manchester United They have already won Arsenal in the English Cup this season. The old enemies will lock the horns during the first Gunners race in March on a territory where they have only won two of their last ten trips.
|
Start Date (GMT)
|
Fixture
|
02/02/25 – 16:30
|
Arsenal vs Manchester City
|
15/02/25 – 12:30
|
Leicester vs Arsenal
|
22/02/25 -15: 00
|
Arsenal – West Ham
|
26/02/25 – 19:30
|
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
|
09/03/25 – 16:30
|
Man utd vs arsenal
Liverpool sets some similar difficult riddles next month and begins in February with a trip to the south coast. The updated format BournemouthOh, who crushed Forest last time and is just seven points behind Arsenal, will seek to achieve an incredible result, with few excluding the possibility of overthrowing the Vitality Stadium.
Following the Cup ducts with Tottenham and Plymith Argail, Liverpool returns to the Premier League with one of its most anticipated matches. Merseyside’s reorganized derby with Everton There is a mid -week as Reds are aiming for an increasingly rare victory at Goodison Park during their last visit to the Stadium. They have won two, have lost one and have draws nine of their last 12 trips to Stanley Park.
Liverpool’s simplest matches for the February Championship comes in the middle of the month as it welcomes matches Wolves In Anfield. They won 2-1 in Molineux in September thanks to Mohamed Salah’s penalty shoot-out in the second half.
A resuscitation Man city The team is Liverpool’s opponent next weekend. The Cityzens were in uncharted bad form this season, but they are starting to find their feet early in the new year and will undoubtedly cause Reds problems at Etihad Stadium. It is a place where Merseysiders do not enjoy visiting.
There is no rest for reds who then face feverish Newcastle United just three days later. The Magpies, who could be opponents in the final of the Carabao Cup of Liverpool, depending on the repetitive semifinals for both teams, are in relentless form against Bournemouth and Alexander Isak will seek to add to his three goals in five goals in five games in five games . against the six times European champions.
|
Start Date (GMT)
|
Fixture
|
01/02/25 – 15:00
|
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
|
12/02/25 – 19:30
|
Everton vs Liverpool
|
16/02/25 – 14:00
|
Liverpool vs Wolves
|
23/02/25 – 16:30
|
Man City vs Liverpool
|
26/02/25 – 20:15
|
Liverpool vs Newcastle