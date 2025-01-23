As good as son: 8/10 The Spurs star has made himself unbeatable for Ange

Well, it wasn’t as straightforward as many were expecting, but then again, that never really happened with Tottenham Hotspur.

Anze Postecoglou’s side blew their chances of an automatic place in the next round of the Europa League with an unnecessarily nervy 3-2 win at Hoffenheim tonight.

However, in terms of individual performances, it was a mixed bag for the visitors.

tottenham vs hoffenheim tottenham figures hoffenheim 56% possession 44% 2.13 expected goal 2.12 3 Target 2 6 great possibilities 3 22 total shots 8 6 corner 4 541 passes through 452 26 tackle 16 All stats via Sofascore

That said, there were two starters who stood out for all the right reasons and can now be ruled out for the weekend, including Son Heung-min.

Son’s performance vs. Hoffenheim



So, after a few weeks in which he signed a contract extension And while he’s received a lot of criticism for some lackluster performances, Son really stepped up tonight.

The South Korean superstar bounced back in time and remained a constant threat throughout his time on the field, although his most significant contribution to the win was, of course, his two goals.

Now, while his first goal had an element of good luck in the way it bounced off a Hoffenheim player, his second goal was due to his sensational finishing.

Furthermore, that second strike saved the team from a disastrous result and also led to another game in which they managed to find a way to drop points.

Not surprising, Football.London’s Alasdair Gould was impressed. Based on the captain’s performance, he was given an 8/10 match rating and wrote that he ‘worked hard’ throughout and was there whenever his team needed him.

Overall, it was a brilliant performance from the 32-year-old, although he was not the only one to make a real difference, with James Maddison also impressing.

James Maddison’s performance vs. Hoffenheim



Yes, the other standout starter for Spurs tonight was undoubtedly Maddison, who hasn’t been given too many chances in recent weeks to show what he can do from the start.

Like his captain, the former Leicester City star was everywhere in the first half and was practically running the game on points.

“World-class” creators, as dubbed By former professional Dean SaundersThings started off with the opening goal just three minutes after the start of the game and 19 minutes after that, he provided the assist for Son’s first goal.

Not surprisingly, Gould was pleased with what he saw from the Englishman, He was given an 8/10 match rating Also and simply writing that it was ‘a really good performance from the midfielder.’

Fortunately, the high praise is more than supported by the 28-year-old’s statistics, as in 89 minutes of action, he produced a combined expected goals and assists figure of 1.23, took 61 touches, and maintained a passing accuracy of 92%. Played three key passes, created one big chance, completed 100% of his long balls, won six ground duels, made two clearances, won three fouls and made one tackle.

Madison’s game in numbers minutes 89′ expected goal 0.54 Target 1 expected assistance 0.69 Help 1 touches 61 passing accuracy 36/39 (92%) main road 3 long balls (accurate) 3(3) great possibilities were created 1 shots on target 1 Ground Duels (Won) 12(6) fouls won 3 approval 2 tackle 1 All stats via Sofascore

Ultimately, Maddison put in a seriously impressive performance for Postecoglou tonight, as did Son, and with another must-win game coming up on the weekend, neither player should be left out of the starting lineup because of their Without it, tonight would be over. A draw at best.