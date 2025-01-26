Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham: Player Scores as Hammers are struggling back for worthy draw

Início Desporto Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham: Player Scores as Hammers are struggling back...

West Ham United fought back to win a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

A perfect start to the villa saw the hosts ahead after eight minutes. A smart one or two with Ollie Watkins sent Jacob Ramsey to charge through the goal and the midfielder did nothing wrong with a smooth strike in the lower corner. Morgan Rogers had blocked for offside almost immediately afterwards.

West Ham should have balanced a turbulence of probability early in the second half, but it’s worth leveling things with 70 minutes on the clock as Emerson reached the back to head to a cross from Edson Alvarez.

On both sides, it was West Ham, who seemed more likely to continue and win, but a tired villa component managed to adhere to a share of the spoils.

Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey opened the score / James Gill – Danehouse / Gettyimages

*Evaluations provided by Fotmob*

Player

Assessment

GK: Martian

6.7/10

RB: Matty cash

7.5/10

CB: Ezri consa

7.8/10

CB: Tyrone Mings

7.2/10

LB: Lucas digne

7.4/10

DM: Your tielemans

6.9/10

DM: Boubacar camera

8.2/10

RM: Leon Bailey

6.8/10

A.M: Morgan Rogers

6.1/10

LM: Jacob Ramsey

8.0/10

St: Ollie watkins

7.1/10

SUB: Ian Mates (38 ‘for Mings)

5.8/10

SUB: Donyell Malen (65 ‘for Bailey)

5.8/10

SUB: Jhon Duran (65 ‘for Watkins)

6.1/10

SUB: Emiliano Buendia (72 ‘for Rogers)

5.8/10

SUB: John McGinn (73 ‘for Ramsey)

5.9/10

Submarines were not used: Oliwier Zych (GK), Robin Olsen, Andres Garcia, Lamare Bogarde

Emerson Palmieri, Edson Alvarez

A big goal by Emerson / Shaun Botterill / Gettyimages

*Evaluations provided by Fotmob*

Player

Hearing

GK: Alphons Areola

6.5/10

CB: Vladimir Coufal

7.4/10

CB: Maximum

7.7/10

CB: Aaron Cresswell

6.9/10

RM: Aaron wan-bissaka

7.8/10

Cm: Edson alvarez

7.2/10

Cm: Carlos soler

6.3/10

LM: Obsessive

7.8/10

A.M: Breeze

7.0/10

A.M: Lucas package

6.3/10

St: Mohammed Kount

7.8/10

SUB: Oliver Scarles (75 ‘for Emerson)

6.7/10

SUB: Danny Ings (75 ‘for Soler)

6.5/10

SUB: Andy Irving (89 ‘for Alvarez)

N/a

SUB: Guido Rodriguez (90 ‘for Kudus)

N/a

Submarines were not used: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Wes Foderingham (GK), Kaelan Casey, Lewis Orford, Luis Guilherme

Player of the match – Boubacar Kamara (Aston Villa)

