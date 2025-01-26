Aston Villa 1-1 West Ham: Player Scores as Hammers are struggling back for worthy draw

West Ham United fought back to win a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.
A perfect start to the villa saw the hosts ahead after eight minutes. A smart one or two with Ollie Watkins sent Jacob Ramsey to charge through the goal and the midfielder did nothing wrong with a smooth strike in the lower corner. Morgan Rogers had blocked for offside almost immediately afterwards.
West Ham should have balanced a turbulence of probability early in the second half, but it’s worth leveling things with 70 minutes on the clock as Emerson reached the back to head to a cross from Edson Alvarez.
On both sides, it was West Ham, who seemed more likely to continue and win, but a tired villa component managed to adhere to a share of the spoils.
*Evaluations provided by Fotmob*
|
Player
|
Assessment
|
GK: Martian
|
6.7/10
|
RB: Matty cash
|
7.5/10
|
CB: Ezri consa
|
7.8/10
|
CB: Tyrone Mings
|
7.2/10
|
LB: Lucas digne
|
7.4/10
|
DM: Your tielemans
|
6.9/10
|
DM: Boubacar camera
|
8.2/10
|
RM: Leon Bailey
|
6.8/10
|
A.M: Morgan Rogers
|
6.1/10
|
LM: Jacob Ramsey
|
8.0/10
|
St: Ollie watkins
|
7.1/10
|
SUB: Ian Mates (38 ‘for Mings)
|
5.8/10
|
SUB: Donyell Malen (65 ‘for Bailey)
|
5.8/10
|
SUB: Jhon Duran (65 ‘for Watkins)
|
6.1/10
|
SUB: Emiliano Buendia (72 ‘for Rogers)
|
5.8/10
|
SUB: John McGinn (73 ‘for Ramsey)
|
5.9/10
Submarines were not used: Oliwier Zych (GK), Robin Olsen, Andres Garcia, Lamare Bogarde
|
Player
|
Hearing
|
GK: Alphons Areola
|
6.5/10
|
CB: Vladimir Coufal
|
7.4/10
|
CB: Maximum
|
7.7/10
|
CB: Aaron Cresswell
|
6.9/10
|
RM: Aaron wan-bissaka
|
7.8/10
|
Cm: Edson alvarez
|
7.2/10
|
Cm: Carlos soler
|
6.3/10
|
LM: Obsessive
|
7.8/10
|
A.M: Breeze
|
7.0/10
|
A.M: Lucas package
|
6.3/10
|
St: Mohammed Kount
|
7.8/10
|
SUB: Oliver Scarles (75 ‘for Emerson)
|
6.7/10
|
SUB: Danny Ings (75 ‘for Soler)
|
6.5/10
|
SUB: Andy Irving (89 ‘for Alvarez)
|
N/a
|
SUB: Guido Rodriguez (90 ‘for Kudus)
|
N/a
Submarines were not used: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Wes Foderingham (GK), Kaelan Casey, Lewis Orford, Luis Guilherme