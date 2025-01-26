Aston Villa vs West Ham: Lineups, Team News, starting lineups confirmed as Areola replaces Fabianski

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery and West Ham’s Graham Potter are among the managers picking the final Premier League teams of the January transfer window this weekend.

The sides will be involved in a replay of Potter’s first game in charge of the Hammers when they meet at Villa Park on Sunday (4.30pm GMT).

West Ham took an early lead but lost 2-1 on that occasion, and have since beaten Fulham and lost to Crystal Palace at the London Stadium.

101Greatgoals.com has you covered for lines, team news and confirmed starting sides for Aston Villa vs West Ham and you can follow all the action with our live commentary.

Villa Lineup vs West Ham

Villa captain John McGinn returns to the bench after injury, while new signing Donyell Malen could make his debut as a substitute.

Full back Andres Garcia, who Signed from Levante this weekwill feature as a reserve initially, but midfielders Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley are among the Villans’ absentees.

Villa starting XI: Martinez, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Cash, Bailey, Kamara, Ramsey, Tielemans, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Zych, McGin, Duran, Buendia, Garcia, Malen, Maatsen, Bogarde

West Ham Lineup vs Aston Villa

West Ham Make three changes: Alphonse Areola for Lukasz Fabianski in goal, Vladimir Coufal for the suspended Konstantinos Mavropanos in defense and Carlos Soler for Guido Rodriguez in midfield.

Defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen are all out.

West Ham starting XI: Areola, Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell, Won-Bissaka, Alvarez, Soler, Emerson, Paqueta, Soucek, Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Foderingham, Guilherme, Iings, Rodriguez, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford