Aston Villa vs West Ham: Preview, predictions and lineup

Aston Villa host West Ham United for the second time this January, with the two foes in the claret and blue doing battle in the Premier League on Sunday.
The sides locked horns during the FA Cup third round in what was Graham Potter’s first game in charge of West Ham, but the former Chelsea manager was unsuccessful on his debut at Villa Park as the Irons fell to defeat with 2-1. They will be looking for revenge this weekend.
West Ham will need to be at their best to escape the Midlands without defeat, meaning they need significant improvements from last weekend’s defeat at home to Crystal Palace. Injuries to the forward line have posed an unwelcome challenge early in Potter’s reign and he will be hoping for winter reinforcements.
Despite their uncharacteristically lethargic defeat to Monaco in the Champions League in midweek, Villa have started the new year in impressive form. They won their opening three games of 2025 before staging a two-goal comeback at Arsenal last weekend to salvage a valuable point.
Behold 90 minutes guide to a key Premier League match.
Aston Villa vs West Ham H2H Record (Last Five Matches)
Current form (all competitions)
|
Aston Villa
|
West Ham
|
Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa – 21/01/25
|
West Ham 0-2 Crystal Palace – 18/01/25
|
Arsenal 2-2 Aston Villa – 18/01/25
|
West Ham 3-2 Fulham – 14/01/25
|
Everton 0-1 Aston Villa -15/01/25
|
Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham – 01/10/25
|
Aston Villa 2-1 West Ham – 01/10/25
|
Manchester City 4-1 West Ham – 01/04/25
|
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester – 01/04/25
|
West Ham 0-5 Liverpool – 29/12/24
|
Country
|
TV channel/live stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
|
United States
|
fuboTV, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo
|
Canada
|
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
Amadou Onana is a doubt to feature this weekend after picking up a hamstring injury last weekend during the draw with Arsenal. The midfielder lasted just 37 minutes before being substituted and may then be unavailable for the visit of West Ham.
Fellow midfielder Ross Barkley is out for Villa, but John McGuin is closing in on a return after a hamstring injury of his own. However, the Scotland international could miss the game this weekend.
Pau Torres is still in the treatment room and Diego Carlos’ withdrawal means Ezri Konza and Tyrone Mings will be called upon to line up again at centre-back.
Aston Villa’s line-up against West Ham (4-2-3-1): Martinez? Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne? Kamara, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins.
West Ham are short of attacking options at the moment but could welcome captain Jarrod Bowen back into the squad after Graham Potter revealed he has rejoined training. Crysencio Summerville is also nearing a return, although Sunday’s clash will come too soon, but Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug are out.
Potter also needs to readjust his backline due to the suspension of Constantinos Mavropanos, but is unlikely to be able to call on Jean-Clair Todibo.
West Ham XI against Aston Villa (3-4-2-1): Fabianski? Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Cresswell; Coufal, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Emerson; Paqueta, Soucek; Congratulations.
West Ham were incredibly underwhelming in last weekend’s defeat to Palace, with an overall XG of just 0.28 at the London Stadium. Not only did they fail to create chances, the Hammers struggled to contain themselves
Palace’s speed and strength on the counter-attack.
Villa are poised to cause them similar problems on Sunday with their difficult forward pack and even midweek energy should not prevent Unai Emery’s side from securing a third win against the Irons this season.