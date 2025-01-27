Barcelona spring surprise for Marcus Rashford as midfielder agrees move to Saudi Arabia

Barcelona have received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad point Barca Athletic captain Unai Hernandez has been revealed, with the La Liga side looking to raise funds to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.
The 20-year-old Hernandez is a key part of Barcelona’s academy and has made several appearances on the bench for the first team. His current contract expires in the summer and there was an expectation that he would extend his stay at the club.
However, interest from Saudi Arabia has complicated things even now SPORT state Hernandez has asked not to feature for Barca’s youth side while he negotiates a move to Al Ittihad, which could be worth around €5m.
Hernandez is not the only young player in Saudi Arabia’s sights. Defensive midfielder Pau Prim is reported to be willing about the move, while winger Arnau Pradas is also considering a move to the Middle East this month.
Those sales will go a long way in helping Barcelona fund a move for Rashford, who is available on loan after being sacked by United boss Ruben Amorim. The Englishman is believed to be ready to take a pay cut to join Hansi Flick’s side on loan this month, but Barcelona need to free up some funds before they can make the move.
Whether selling a handful of young prospects will free up enough to sign Rashford remains to be seen, but SPORT add that Barcelona could soon receive the kind of offer that would guarantee enough financial freedom as Saudi negotiators also try to lure Pedri to the Middle East.
Barcelona are unwilling to part ways with Pedri, who is instead expected to renew his contract immediately, but Saudi officials will continue to try to persuade the 22-year-old to leave until he leaves paper.