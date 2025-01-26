Barcelona vs Valencia: Preview, predictions and lineups

Barcelona return to La Liga action on Sunday night as they face Valencia in Catalonia.
Hansi Flick’s title contenders come into this match on the back of a Champions League contest in Lisbon. Barca trailed 3-1 and 4-2 to Benfica on Tuesday, but impressively stole the game at the death thanks to a Rafinha strike. Their place in the round of 16 is assured ahead of their final league clash with Atalanta.
However, they dropped more points in La Liga last week as Jose Bordalas’ Getafe once again proved little more than an annoyance. They have fallen further behind leaders Real Madrid despite beating their Clasico rivals twice this season.
Valencia look much improved under new coach Carlos Corberan, who was appointed at the end of 2024. The historically great team is woefully managed by Peter Lim and the threat of relegation is real.
Sunday’s visitors are in the relegation zone but their performances since Corberan took over point to a resurgent outfit. Beat Real Sociedad 1-0 at Mestalla last week.
Here it is 90 minutes guide to Barcelona vs Valencia in La Liga.
Barcelona vs Valencia H2H Record (Last Five Matches)
Current form (all competitions)
|
Barcelona
|
Valencia
|
Benfica 4-5 Barcelona – 21/01/25
|
Valencia 1-0 Real Sociedad – 19/01/25
|
Getafe 1-1 Barcelona – 18/01/25
|
Ourense 0-2 Valencia – 14/01/25
|
Barcelona 5-1 Real Betis – 15/01/25
|
Sevilla 1-1 Valencia – 01/11/25
|
Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona – 01/12/25
|
Eldense 0-2 Valencia – 01/07/25
|
Athletic Club 0-2 Barcelona – 01/08/25
|
Valencia 1-2 Real Madrid – 01/03/25
|
Country
|
TV channel/live stream
|
United Kingdom
|
Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
|
United States
|
ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes
|
Canada
|
TSN+
Given the way Wojciech Szczesny performed in Lisbon on Tuesday night, it would be a big surprise if Inaki Pena wasn’t between the sticks again on Sunday. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is a long-term injury absentee.
Barca are also without Inigo Martinez and Marc Bernal, while Dani Olmo is questionable with a calf problem.
Flick hasn’t rotated much in recent outings and is unlikely to see much change on Sunday. The German will see next week’s Champions League clash with Atalanta as a better opportunity to deliver his side’s remaining minutes.
Barcelona predicted line-up against Valencia (4-2-3-1): Pen; Counde, Oraujo, Cubarsi, Balde; Married, Peter? Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski.
Cristhian Mosquera has had a good season for Valencia despite their struggles, and his absence through suspension on Sunday is a big blow. Real Madrid are among the 20-year-old’s admirers, but the centre-back is unlikely to leave before the end of the transfer window.
Another youngster, Yarek Gasiorowski, is expected to replace Mosquera in Catalonia.
Valencia are also without Mouctar Diakhaby and Thierry Correia through injury.
Hugo Duro is the man Barca will need to contain in attack. The Valencia forward has scored just six goals in La Liga this season but was the match-winner last week against Real Sociedad.
Valencia predicted line-up against Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili? Foulquier, Tarrega, Gasiorowski, Gaya; Guerra, Barrenechea; Lopez, Almeida, Rioja; Hard.
Barcelona have shown their top form is untouchable this season, but teams have had too much success against Flick’s side in the last month or so. So there is scope for an improved Valencia side to get a result in Catalonia.
Corberan has restored some order to a fallen outfit and will make this game competitive. The hosts, right now, don’t seem to contain anyone.
Valencia forced Barcelona to come from behind in August, and it could be a similar story this weekend.