Best landing spots for PFF’s top 15 free agents: Defense

NFL free agency is a few months away. These are the best landing spots for PFF’s top 15 free agents on offense for the 2025 offseason.

editor's Note: PFF grades listed are from the last two seasons

S jevon holland, miami dolphins:81.3 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: denver broncos

Overall free-agent rank: 3

After ranking among the top five safeties in PFF grading in his first three seasons, Holland took a dip in performance in 2024, earning a career-low 63.0 overall grade. Still just 25 years old and with an impressive early career resume, Holland will likely attract significant interest in the free-agent market.

A significant factor in Holland’s decline may be the absence of his former running back, Brandon Jones, who joined Denver last offseason and had a career year. Reintroducing the pair to Denver, which already boasts a top-five coverage unit, could elevate the Broncos’ secondary to an elite level.

ed khalil mack, los angeles chargers:92.2 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: Washington commanders

Overall free-agent rank: 5

Even after 11 seasons, Khalil Mack remains one of the NFL’s premier edge protectors and has been graded in the top six at each position over the past two years. During that span, the veteran has racked up 139 pressures, including an impressive 27 sacks, proving he is still a dominant force.

Washington had success adding an experienced leader in Bobby Wagner and could benefit from a similar move by bringing in Mack. The Commander’s defense has struggled to generate pressure without blitzing, ranking seventh-lowest in pressures generated with only four or fewer rushers.

CB dj reed, New York Jets:78.3 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: pittsburgh steelers

Overall free-agent rank: 6

Reed enters free agency after notching his sixth straight season with an overall grade above 70.0, accomplishing the feat at three different franchises. In 2024, he recorded a 51.28% lockdown rateContinuing a trend of standout play that defined his time in New York, where he ranked in the 91st percentile among outside corners over three seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who rely heavily on their corners in close coverage – the highest rate in the NFL last season – would be a natural fit for Reed. Pairing him with rising star Joey Porter Jr. could strengthen their secondary and enable the Steelers to maintain their aggressive defensive identity.

ed passion sweat, philadelphia eagles:73.0 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: tennessee titans

Overall free-agent rank: 10

Sweat’s consistent production as part of Philadelphia’s elite pass-rush unit makes him one of the most attractive options on the free-agent market. Entering his age-28 season, he brings a stellar track record, ranking 15th among edge defenders in pressures (178) over the past three seasons.

A natural landing spot could be Tennessee, where he would join his younger brother, T’vondre Sweat, who put up just a 76.2 overall grade in an impressive rookie year.

ed hesson reddick, New York Jets:67.3 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

Overall free-agent rank: 12

Redick’s holdout in New York through the first half of 2024 casts a shadow over an otherwise stellar track record as he enters free agency. Despite not playing until Week 8, Redick still managed to showcase his talent, ranking among the NFL’s top 10 with 34 sacks over the past three seasons.

While his production speaks for itself, teams may be cautious about committing significant cap space to a player with recent off-field uncertainty. However, a reunion with Jonathan Gannon — who coached Redick during his breakout 2022 campaign in Philadelphia — could be an ideal fit for a team familiar with his effectiveness as a pass rusher.

CB Charverius Ward, san francisco 49ers:76.6 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: New York Giants

Overall free-agent rank: 13

Ward’s overall body speaks for itself, as he posted strong 80.0-plus grades in both 2022 and 2023, demonstrating his credibility as a top-tier corner.

The Giants’ secondary is in desperate need of reinforcements after finishing 26th in team coverage grade last season. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s heavy use of Cover-3 (35.6%, eighth-most in 2024) aligns well with Ward’s strengths. Over his career, he has allowed 0.83 yards per coverage snap in Cover-3, making him an ideal candidate to help revitalize New York’s defensive backfield.

CB Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills:70.9 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: minnesota vikings

Overall free-agent rank: 15

Douglas faced his share of challenges in Buffalo, earning a 58.9 coverage grade in 2024. However, his knack for creating turnovers remains undeniable, as he tallied 14 interceptions over three seasons.

As the Vikings look to replace Stephon Gilmore, Douglas presents a veteran option on the outside. His skill set aligns well with Brian Flores’ aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme, making him a strong candidate to bolster Minnesota’s secondary.

ed malcolm koons, las vegas raiders:81.3 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: chicago Bear

Overall free-agent rank: 16

Had Koonce not suffered a season-ending knee injury before 2024, his pace from the back half of 2023—where he earned an impressive 81.3 overall grade—would have catapulted him among the most coveted free agents this cycle. Made one from.

However, with only one season of notable production and a recent string of injuries, some teams may be hesitant. The Bears, needing additional pass-rushing help to complement Montez Sweat and equipped with the fifth-most cap space this offseason, may be well positioned to take a chance on Kaunas’ upside. .

LB dre greenlaw, san francisco 49ers:75.2 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: los angeles rams

Overall free-agent rank: 18

Greenlaw’s 2024 season was cut short after just 34 snaps as he worked his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered in the Super Bowl last February. Despite limited action, his strong performances over the past two seasons—earning 73.0-plus overall grades in both—make him a compelling free-agent option.

A move down the Pacific Coast Highway to join the Rams could be an ideal landing spot for Greenlaw. Chris Shula’s defense already features rising stars like Jared Versus and Coby Turner, and adding a veteran presence like Greenlaw could help solidify his unit.

CB Carlton Davis III, detroit lions:70.8 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: New York Jets

Overall free-agent rank: 21

After a broken jaw cut his season short in Week 15, Davis was a standout in the Lions secondary. Through 15 weeks, his 11 forced fumbles tied for ninth in the NFL, highlighting his ability to disrupt opposing passing attacks.

Reuniting with former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, now the Jets’ head coach, could be the right move for Davis. Glenn’s offensive schemes, which often rely on press coverage, play to Davis’ strengths. He allowed only seven open goals in press situations, despite playing a significant number of press snaps, demonstrating his ability to thrive in a physical, one-on-one role.

S talk hunting, san francisco 49ers:66.9 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: New York Giants

Overall free-agent rank: 23

After battling injuries the past two seasons, Hufanga’s performance has taken a dip, culminating in a career-low 57.8 overall grade in 2024. At only 26 years old, however, the safety still has time to regain his form and showcase his playmaking ability.

The Giants, looking to stabilize their secondary, recently hired former Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel. Manuel has had success with single-high defensive schemes, something the Giants may hope to emulate with Hufanga.

CB Asante Samuel Jr., los angeles chargers:72.0 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: las vegas raiders

Overall free-agent rank: 26

A shoulder injury sidelined Samuel after just four games in 2024, capping a challenging year under first-year defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Despite the setback, Samuel’s youth and strong track record—including 75.0-plus coverage grades in both 2022 and 2023—make him an attractive option in free agency.

With the Raiders bringing in former Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek and projected to have the second-most cap space this offseason, Samuel could become a key target in their rebuild. Addressing their coverage struggles will be a priority, and Samuel’s upside potential fits into that plan.

From Osa Osgau, dallas cowboys:74.8 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: san francisco 49ers

Overall free-agent rank: 30

Over the past two seasons, Osa Odighizuwa has established himself as a reliable interior pass-rusher, earning a 78.0 pass-rush grade in both campaigns. He has over 100 pressures and 10 sacks during that span, showcasing his consistent ability to shut down opposing quarterbacks.

Reports suggest Robert Saleh is a strong contender to return as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and if he does, he will be addressing a pass rush that ranks 27th in pressures generated, possibly an all-time high. Will be priority. Odighizuwa’s proven skill set could make him an ideal fit for the role.

S camry bynum, minnesota vikings:69.8 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: indianapolis colts

Overall free-agent rank: 31

Since entering the league in 2021, Camryn Bynum has been a reliable run defender and consistent tackler, earning a 73.0-plus run defense grade each season. His standout 2023 campaign included 104 solo tackles, the most among all safeties.

The Colts have brought in former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to lead their defense, and one of their top priorities will be finding a replacement for Julian Blackmon in the secondary. Bynum’s savvy playstyle, marked by his ability to keep everything in front of him and limit big plays, makes him an excellent candidate for the role.

From Milton Williams, philadelphia eagles:72.1 PFF grade

Best Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

Overall free-agent rank: 32

The 2024 season was a breakout year for Milton as a pass-rusher, earning a stellar 90.6 pass-rush grade—second only to Chris Jones.

Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon, who enjoyed a prolific pass rush during his time with the Eagles, has yet to replicate that success with the Cardinals. Armed with the NFL’s fourth-largest projected cap space this offseason, the Cardinals are well-positioned to rebuild their defensive front. To replace the pass rush in 2025, it wouldn’t be surprising for Philadelphia to target Gannon, like Milton.