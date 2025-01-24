It’s been 23 days since the transfer window opened, and as things stand, Arsenal haven’t made a single signing.

However, this has not stopped the rumor mill from being intense, as the club have been linked with a number of spectacular attackers such as Victor Gyökeres, Dusan Vlahovic and Victor Osimhen.

That said, there is one forward who has had his name touted for a move to the Emirates perhaps more than any other in recent weeks: Matheus Cunha.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers star has been in good form this season and would potentially be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, but there is another, even more promising forward who has recently been linked with a move to the North Londoners and he is even better. Will be the signatory.

Arsenal are pushing to sign a new striker this month



According to a recent report From journalist Graeme BaileyArsenal have maintained their serious interest in RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Cesco and are now ‘pushing’ to try to seal a deal this month.

The report claims the Gunners have an internal valuation of around £65m for the Slovenian international and they have the money to make a deal, so they have asked the German side to quote his price.

The report does not mention what the price might be, but Bailly has revealed that there is a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between the club and the player that any offer in the region of €70m – £59m – ‘at least’ Will be discussed less seriously. ,

This may be an expensive transfer to get off the line, but given Cesco’s incredible ability and immense potential, it is worth doing, especially as he would be a better signing than Cunha.

Why Cesaro would be a better signing than Cunha



So, while both Cesco and Cunha are exceptional talents and good enough to impact Arsenal’s starting lineup, there are two major reasons why the former would be the better signing this month.

The first is simple: the Slovenians come out on top when we compare their output from the last few campaigns.

For example, in 42 appearances last season, a total of 2057 minutes, the former RB Salzberg star Scored 18 goals and provided two assistsThis equates to one goal involvement every 2.1 games, or more significantly, one every 102.85 minutes.

Cesco vs Cunha 23/24 Šeško kunha appearances 42 36 minutes 2057′ 2772′ Target 18 14 Help 2 8 goal participation per match 0.47 0.61 minutes per goal participation 102.85′ 126′ 24/25 šeško kunha appearances 26 22 minutes 1858′ 1717′ Target 14 10 Help 3 4 goal participation per match 0.65 0.63 minutes per goal participation 109.29 126′ All stats via TransferMarkt

In contrast, the Wolves star scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 36 matches, but total 2772 first-team minutes, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.63, or every 126 minutes.

Moving on to this season, as a “monster” born in Radesse Dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinsonhas already racked up 14 goals and three assists In just 26 appearances, a total of 1858 minutes, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.52 games or every 109.29 minutes.

On his part, the former Atletico Madrid star has also improved his game this year and currently ten goals and four assists In 22 appearances, a total of 1717 minutes, which equates to an average of one goal involvement every 1.57 games or every 122.64 minutes.

Apart from being a more productive forward, the Gunners would be wise to opt for the Leipzig ace over the Brazilian as he is still just 21 years old and is already showing that he can compete with the best goalscorers around.

Now, the Wolves star is certainly no old player, but according to research A few years ago by The AthleticThe maximum age for centre-forward is 27.

This means that although Cunha still has time to improve, we may see him close to his best performance at the moment, which is still not enough to defeat the Slovenian star, who keeps getting better and better. May go.

Ultimately, both attackers are fantastic and will undoubtedly improve Arsenal, but if the board are only going to sign one this month, they should go all out for Cesco, as not only is he already better than his potential rival. is performing, but rather has a lot more time to grow.