Better than Diamante: Newcastle offer chance to sign £96k-p/w "Demon"

With Newcastle United yet to make a January signing and a week to go before the window closes, time is running out for Eddie Howe.

The Magpies are in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League amid a good run of results of late, but a new arrival or two could certainly help the cause.

A number of names have been linked with a move to St James’ Park, particularly defenders. Ousmane Diamande is a player from Sporting CP. Who Howe is keen to sign, but he may cost too much this month.

It could leave the manager turning elsewhere for a new centre-back…

Newcastle’s search for a centre-back



According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle have been offered The chance to sign defender Eric Garcia, who is currently at Barcelona, ​​has also played in the Premier League for Manchester City.

The 24-year-old has previously been signed by the Magpies, according to Bailey, and with their need for another centre-back height in the transfer window, could they perhaps do a deal this month?

His contract at the Catalan side expires in 2026, meaning Howe would have to pay a decent fee to secure his signature before the end of the window.

If so, could they be meeting someone even better than Diamonde?

Why Newcastle should sign Eric Garcia



The Spaniard won one league title during his spell with City, but it is while playing for Barcelona that the centre-back has really come into his own.

The 24-year-old has made almost 100 appearances for the La Liga side, and he will almost certainly be a key player for Howe, there’s no doubt about that.

Eric García’s statistics in La Liga this season (per 90) perfect pass 32.6 (92%) tackle 1.2 major pass 0.1 interception 0.4 total doubles won 3 lost possession 4 x Via Sofascore

When compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, Garcia Currently ranked in the top 3% In the top 2% for shot-creating action (1.64), in the top 2% for progressive carries (1.86), in the top 1% for progressive passes (8.05) and in the top 14% for points per 90 (2.05) over the last 365 days.

These statistics prove that he is a forward-thinking defender who likes to play the ball out of defence, initiating attacks from his own half as often as possible.

In comparison, the Diomonde doesn’t show anywhere near the same level of performance in these metrics.

Actually, Sporting CP Defender Rank below 92% For shot-creating action (0.38), bottom 85% for progressive carries (0.26) and progressive passes (2.29), as well as ranking bottom 86% for tackles per 90 compared to their peers in Europe’s top five With. League.

This proves that Garcia could be a better option for Howe, especially since he can cost a little less than Diamande.

£96k per week was also a star Hailed as a “monster” By football genius Jacek Kulig during his spell with City, it shows just how big of a talent he was.

On the evidence presented, Garcia would be an excellent signing for Newcastle, especially if they hope to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Will Howe be able to get a deal done this month? only time will tell.