Better than Fofana: Chelsea is eyeing Europe’s most talented CB

Chelsea has been in poor form in recent weeks, scoring only six points out of the possible 21 points in its last seven matches. The race includes the defeat of Ipswich Town, Phulham and Manchester City as well as draw against Everton, Crystal Palace and Bornmouth.

This poor round of results coincides with the loss of two major central guards in December, injuring both Vesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Fofana participated with Levy Colevil during the festive holiday most of the season, in which Blues were seen second in the Premier League.

But Anzo Marreska’s team had to struggle after losing Fofana and Badiashile, who appeared to be the next player in the queue of Kolvil’s partner.

This can lead to the blues directors on red alert, as this major decline in the form derailed their season, and the defensive solution will be at the top of their list, whether it came this month or in summer.

Chelsea is looking at the Premier League defender



As Fabricio Romano reportDean of Bornemouth is believed to have a release clause in the contract of Hijsen, which will be valid from the summer of 2025.

Further, it is also revealed that Chelsea “really appreciates” of Hijsen, and she ranks high in the list of potential goals behind.

Bayern Munich has also asked to inform about the 19 -year -old player, which may face a lot of competition for Spanish Central Defenders in summer after a spectacular start in the Premier League with Bornmouth.

Hijsen has He gave 19 presentations since joining the cherries in this summerTwo goals scored, contributed to five clean sheets and played a total of 1,330 minutes.

How Hijseen is compared to Fofana



Fofna you have This season has given 12 presentations so far this seasonBefore suffering from his latest hamstring injury, contributed to three clean sheets and played a total of 1,017 minutes.

The French player was often tasked to be aggressive on the best player of the opposition team, winning the duality and uncomfortable for him, knowing that if he was defeated, he had the speed of recovery to catch his man with him if he was defeated, if he was defeated. Was.

Dean Hijsen vs Vesley Fofana Comparison Statistics (90 minutes per) Hijasen Breathing Attempted to pass 54.7 60.8 Passed over 46.5 54.9 Passing accuracy % 85.1% 90.25% Forward pass 22.4 18.5 Tackle 1.7 1.2 Interception 2.2 1.1 Blocks 1.5 0.8 Aerial duality won 2.7 2.1 Ground duals won 4.7 5.2 Taken from data Squawka

When comparing the metrics of two defenders of this season, you can see that from the perspective of defensive action, Hijsen is already performing better than Phofana, which is a very positive thing when you mark the best attacker of the opposition In mind the role of French.

Passing Matrix is ​​in favor of Fofana, but you can assume that most of the reason for the game style is because of Huizsen is often assigned to go more directly, as can be seen from its forward passing numbers.

Hijasen was labeled “One of the most talented teen CB in Europe” Scout is described by Jesk Kulig and further described as one “Monster in the Air” by Joe Tomlinson of Sky Sports.This season shows more maturity for Bornemouth this season.

In addition, the 6 -foot 5 -inch Central Defender has the ability to compete in a variety of duals, as well as to read the game and reach the right place at the right time, more than its years and football IQ.

The 19-year-old player already has all the foundation of a magnificent center-back and has been given time to develop, and his upper body has been slightly larger to help him in 1V1 duality against physical strikers. , He will definitely improve even more, what he can do is the ideal partner for Colevil to move forward, a partnership that can grow together and complement each other in the occupation-based system.