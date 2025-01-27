Better than Solanke in 23/24: Spurs move closer to £25m signing "Electricity house"

When it rains, it rains torrentially, which is undoubtedly the case for Tottenham Hotspur.

The North Londoners’ Premier League campaign went from bad to worse once again at the weekend as they lost 2-1 to Leicester City in an attempt to make it 1-0 up at home.

In defence, the Lilywhites are still missing most of their first-choice backline, a handful of midfielders and now star striker Dominic Solanke, who was confirmed to be ruled out. “About six weeks” On Thursday.

In his absence, Anze Postecoglou had to start Richarlison, and when he scored, his record was 18 goals and nine assists 77 games for the club suggests he cannot be relied upon to lead the line, however, in a positive development, recent reports have linked the club with a centre-forward who played a vital role under Solanke last term. Had overtaken.

Tottenham target European striker



According to a recent report by Print version of the Record via TeamTalkTottenham are one of several teams interested in Ajax striker Brian Brobby.

As well as the Lilywhites, reports have revealed that fellow Premier League side West Ham United are keen to pursue the Dutch forward, as are Serie A giants AS Roma.

However, while competition is intense, the story claims Spurs are ‘getting closer to a deal’ for the 22-year-old, and while Ajax would like to complete a £25m sale this month, a loan to buy deal now looks more likely. Is possible.

It’s a huge sum to commit to a player who has been underwhelming for much of this season, but Brobbey was performing quite well last year, and with Solanke long-term first-choice, the Dutchman looks to be a promising backup. Signing in feels like taking a gamble.

Why should Spurs sign Brobby?



So, the first thing to say is that, yes, this season has been undeniably disappointing for Brobby.

Overall, the Amsterdam-born hunter has raised a ton of money three goals and seven assists In 29 games for Ajax, however, it certainly doesn’t look too good, he has only played 1364 minutes of football in all those appearances.

This means that while he averages a goal every 2.9 games, he also averages a goal every 136.4 minutes, which is much less of a concern, especially when we know what he was like last year. Can be even more productive depending on its form.

For example, in 43 productions totaling 3369 minutes, the free-scoring “powerhouse”, as it has been dubbed U23 scout Antonio Mangofound the back of the net on 22 occasions and provided 12 assists to boot.

So, despite being only 21 at the start of the campaign, Seven-capped international average A goal involvement every 1.26 games or every 99.08 minutes.

This level of output is not only seriously impressive in itself, but it is also more than Solanke was able to manage in the same campaign.

For example, in his final season with Bournemouth, the 28-year-old sharpshooter scored Contributed 21 goals and four assists In 42 appearances, a total of 3553 minutes, which comes to an average of one goal involvement every 1.68 games or every 142.12 minutes.

Brobbie vs Solanke in 23/24 player brobby Solanke appearances 43 42 minutes 3369′ 3553′ Target 22 21 Help 12 4 goal participation per match 0.79 0.59 minutes per goal participation 99.08′ 142.12′ All stats via TransferMarkt

Now, the massive caveat here is that the Eredivisie is a very easy league, but the fact that the former RB Leipzig ace was able to achieve such a huge feat at such a young age is undoubtedly promising.

Furthermore, since he is joining the North Londoners to support the former Cherries striker and not replace him, there will be less pressure on him to immediately match last season’s heights.

Ultimately, Tottenham will need a new striker to cover for them between now and when Solanke is fit again, and although he has not surprised the world this season, signing Brobby on loan would be a buy. Seems like smart business, especially considering the reported price isn’t too high.