Bigger deal than Garnacho: Chelsea could land "one of the best" pl stars

Chelsea have been seeking additional attacking reinforcements over the past few weeks, but have yet to find a player to help boost their Premier League ambitions.

Enzo Maresca has taken the Blues into the top four after more than half the campaign has already been played, potentially securing a Champions League spot during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

However, if he is to do so, he may be tempted to introduce new players into his squad, as seen by his efforts to improve the options within the final third in recent weeks.

As seen from the previous window, funds are available to be spent, but it is important that the hierarchy recognizes quality over quantity to deliver the difference in the coming months.

The two names have been consistently on their radar recently, with one of the pair most likely to move if the club purchase a new attacker before the window closes.

Chelsea are looking for a new winger in January



Former Blues academy star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has made a name for himself away from west London after departing as a youth player, which eventually led him to his current home of Borussia Dortmund.

his form 11 goals and three assists in 2024/25 To date there have been rumors linking him with a return to his boyhood club, but Liverpool have also deposited with interest After monitoring him first.

Another option who is on Maresca’s radar is Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, with the Red Devils confirming they will part ways with their own academy star in a bid to boost their PSR standings.

Earlier it was said that Argentina Could be available for around £55m This window, however, he could face serious competition from Serie A outfit Napoli as they look for a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskheliya, who joined PSG last week.

However, while Garnacho may appear to be the most likely attacker to join the Blues, the hierarchy would undoubtedly be better off targeting another Premier League star who could leave his current side this month.

Why Cunha would be a bigger signing than Garnacho for Chelsea



As mentioned earlier, the two attackers are not the only players the club have their eye on to improve the current situation.

The strikers are also said to be ending their long-running search for a new number nine, but they may have to find an option who can feature in all of the above positions.

They could re-deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha after the team were previously approached with a transfer threat for the Brazilian player.

arsenal and nottingham forest interest has also been credited Former Atletico Madrid ace who could be available for around £60 million This window.

25 year old has registered 10 goals and four assists In his 21 appearances in England’s top flight, Vitor Pereira is currently the only player in the side to reach double figures in contributions.

When analyzing his statistics from the current campaign, he has outperformed Garnacho in various key areas for an attacker, highlighting what an important addition he would be for Maresca’s men.

Cunha, labeled “one of the best“According to an Opta analyst in the Premier League, Garnacho has massively outperformed in terms of solid rewards in front of goal, as can be seen from his goal and assist statistics.

How Cunha compares to Garnacho in PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) kunha grenache games played 21 21 goals and assists 14 4 progressive pass 4.5 1.6 shot making actions 3.9 3 take-on completed 2.1 1 Take-on Success Rate 45% 26% aerials won 32% 5% through statistics FBref

He has completed more take-ons Achieved high take-on success ratesThe ability to be involved in a variety of attacking roles with players such as Cole Palmer at the top end of the pitch – resulting in an increased form in their top-four.

Given the £5 million difference in price tag, the Blues would be better off spending the extra money on a player who can provide the immediate impact the boss currently wants.

With Arsenal and Forest still pushing, a move for the Brazilian could be difficult, but given the financial support by Todd Boehly in recent years, the American is still close to completing a deal for one of the most sought-after talents. I can do more magic. Division.