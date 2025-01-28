Bocce Hornet’s team undergoes a 2-0 loss for Canton – 2025 team titles





By: and Weaver / January 28, 2025 / Photo: Jacob Rogers

Wellsboro Bocce’s ball team underwent the loss of the punch of the season while they were swept 2-0 at Canton on Monday 27 January.

Canton scored the Hornets 6-5 to win the first game, so he took the game two, 4-2.

Wellsboro started with an advantage 2-0 after the first frame in the game Uno, however Canton gathered with 2 points in the second and 1 in the third to take an advantage of 3-2. Wellsboro contrasted, linking the game to 3-all in the fourth and resumed the advantage with a fifth frame with 2 points to conduct 5-3. Canton gathered again to close the game in a 3-0 race.

In the second game the Warriors came out scoring one point each in the first and second frames to drive 2-0 before Wellsboro added a point in the third to cut the command in half. Canton scored 2 points in the fourth, while the Hornets added one in the fifth, for the victory.

Wellsboro (3-1) goes to North Penn-Mansfield on Thursday afternoon, so it hosts Troy for Thursday Senior Night.