Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Preview, Predictions and Variations

Duo Duo Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest lock horns in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Both sides enter the meeting in confident mood after impressive starts to the New Year, with Forest knowing they could finish the weekend in second place if they better Arsenal’s result. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been the amazing success story of the current campaign and they currently sit top of the form table with four wins and a draw in their last five games.
A trip to the south coast won’t be a Cakewalk, though. Bournemouth are fresh from hammering Newcastle United 4-1 at St James’ Park last weekend and have moved up to seventh in the table after a ten-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. Victory on Saturday will move them within just four points of the top flight.
Behold 90 minutes Guide to an interesting clash on the south coast.
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head Record (last five games)
Current form (all competitions)
Birdmouth
Nottingham Forest
Newcastle 1-4 Bournemouth – 18/01/25
Nottingham Forest 3-2 Southampton – 19/01/25
Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth – 14/01/25
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool – 14/01/25
Bournemouth 5-1 West Brom – 11/01/25
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Luton – 11/01/25
Bournemouth 1-0 Everton – 04/01/25
Wolves 0-3 Nottingham Forest – 06/01/25
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – 29/12/24
Everton 0-2 Nottingham Forest – 29/12/24
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Not TV – Live radio commentary for BBC Radio Solent and BBC Radio Nottingham
United States
FUBOTV, NBCSPORTS.COM, NBC Sports App, Universe Now, Telemundo Deportes en Vivo, uses the network, universe
Canada
FUBOTV CANADA, FUBO Sports Network 7 Canada
Bournemouth’s recent form is all the more impressive when their extensive injury list is taken into account. Notably, he will be without ten first-team players against Forest as Andoni Iraola’s high-energy approach takes its toll.
In defence, the Cherries will be without all three senior right-backs – James Hill, Adam Smith and Julian Araujo – and Marcos Senesi is absent in the centre. January recruit Julio Soler is unavailable today due to international commitments with Argentina under-20s.
Alex Scott is the only absentee in midfield, but Bournemouth’s forward line is being blighted by fitness issues. Evanilson and Enes Unal are sidelined, the latter for the rest of the season, while Luis Sinisterra is also unavailable. Marcus Tavernier is back in training but Iraola confirmed he remains a doubt this weekend.
Bournemouth predicted line-up against Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Kepa? Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez. Christie, Adams. Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo. Ouattara.
Ibrahim Sangare is a long-term absentee for Forest in the engine room and Callum Hudson-Odoi is the only other doubt to feature against Bournemouth. The winger withdrew due to groin tightness last weekend in the win over Southampton.
Chris Wood and Murillo have been two of Forest’s star performers this season and both will start for the first time since signing new contracts.
Nottingham Forest predicted line-up against Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Sels? Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams. Yates, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Jota. Wood.
These sides clashed on the opening day of the season and shared the spoils in a fierce tactical battle. Saturday could produce a similar story at the Vitality Stadium.
Forest are likely to take a backseat approach to the south coast as they sit deep and try to thwart the injury-hit hosts. Bournemouth’s intensity proved too much for Newcastle to handle last weekend, but they could find life more difficult against a tenacious and well-organised backline.
With both teams in excellent form, it’s hard to pick a winner between these two super-spinners, without likely being too involved in exchanging points again this weekend.