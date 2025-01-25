Brighton vs Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton will each be looking to dampen the spirits of the other when they meet in the Premier League this weekend.
The Toffees supporters haven’t been cheering much in recent years (the past decade) but they put in a great performance last weekend to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Goodison Park. The hosts led 3-0 at half-time during David Moyes’ second game back as manager, but were ultimately forced to hold on as Spurs rallied late on.
Such performances will reassure a perpetually pessimistic fan that this team will not be in the middle of a relegation battle under Moyes. Everton remain 16th in the table but are now four points clear of the drop zone, having played a game less than their rivals.
However, Saturday’s visitors have their work cut out for them if they are to build on last weekend’s win. Brighton have won three on the bounce and are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions. Fabian Hurzeler has impressively managed an injury crisis at the Amex and the Seagulls can now look towards a push for European places.
Last Sunday’s 3-1 win at Old Trafford means they are well in the mix even if their league position (ninth) is unchanged.
Record between Brighton and Everton (last five games)
Current form (all competitions)
Brighton
Everton
Man Utd 1-3 Brighton – 19/01/25
Everton 3-2 Tottenham – 19/01/25
Ipswich 0-2 Brighton – 16/01/25
Everton 0-1 Aston Villa – 15/01/25
Norwich 0-4 Brighton – 01/11/25
Everton 2-0 Peterborough – 01/09/25
Brighton 1-1 Arsenal – 01/04/25
Bournemouth 1-0 Everton – 01/04/25
Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton – 30/12/24
Everton 0-2 Nottingham Forest – 29/12/24
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised – live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live
United States
fuboTV, Peacock
Canada
fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
Brighton’s injury woes are starting to ease and Herscheler will soon be able to welcome back Evan Ferguson, Brian Gruda, Mats Wiefer and Jack Hinsselwood into his matchday squad after the back four return to training ahead of Saturday’s game.
Ferguson is unlikely to feature, however, with his future still up in the air as we approach the January transfer window. Joao Pedro should partner Danny Welbeck up top.
However, the hosts have some concerns in defense with Lewis Dunk missing the visit of Everton and Igor ruled out for the season. Ferdi Candioglou and James Milner remain out of the game.
Brighton predicted line-up against Everton (4-2-3-1): Consumption? Veltman, Webster, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.
There hasn’t been much change on the injury front for Everton since their 3-2 win over Spurs and Moyes could name an unchanged starting line-up on the south coast.
Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom, two summer arrivals, impressed on the right last weekend and could retain their respective positions.
The Toffees hope James Garner and Dwight McNeil will be back in action before the end of the month, while Seamus Coleman is only dealing with a minor muscle problem. Tim Iroegbunam, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti all remain on the sidelines.
Everton predicted line-up against Brighton (4-2-3-1): Pickford? O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Mangala; Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye; Calvert-Lewin.
Everton have enjoyed success against Brighton in the recent past, although they were beaten in the reverse fixture in August. At least they head into Saturday’s game with some rare positive momentum and the hosts’ defensive absences will push the visitors further.
The Toffees played with hustle and guts last weekend against a vulnerable Tottenham Hotspur and should not expect to breeze past Brighton like the Lilywhites did. Hurzeler’s team is tough to beat and their recent winning streak will ensure they go into Saturday’s game without a scare.
Kaoru Mitoma has shone against the Toffees in recent meetings and the Japan international could inspire Brighton again this weekend.