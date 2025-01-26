Bruno Fernandes reveals his reaction to Ruben Amorim’s comment in the story of history

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed he has hit out at Ruben Amorim’s recent criticism of his side.
The Portuguese boss dismissed his side as “probably the worst team in the history of Manchester United” after they were sent to a convincing 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
This loss was the tenth league defeat of the campaign – more than the relegation -scrapping Everton have suffered this season. Amorim has sought to clarify his comments over the coming days and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not concerned that his honest criticism of his players will backfire.
Fernandes certainly took it well. After United’s win against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night, the skipper was asked if Amorim’s comments had “fired” him. “To be honest, I do,” he admitted. “Because I don’t want to see my manager say certain things about the team. Because I know he doesn’t feel that way.”
Amorim’s public outburst came after he allegedly smashed a screen in United’s dressing room during a furious post-match speech that was completely out of character. “I’m very confident in a moment of rage – I’m Portuguese, we feel it very fast, the blood comes out very quickly – it’s their moment,” Fernandes said of his compatriot, before explaining the result that managing this replay of Manchester H United can have in a picture any mood.
“I was here with Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), one of the calmest people I’ve ever met, and he had that rage at the players at times,” noted the player.
“When you’re in a position as a manager where you want to win games, you depend on results and sometimes you have to have those words to your players. It was nothing out of context. moment to listen.
United head to Fulham’s Craven Cottage on Sunday night hurt by six defeats from their last nine league games. “The reality for us, unfortunately, is we’re in a position where this club hasn’t been in a long time. It doesn’t belong there,” Fernandes continued.
“We have to accept it and understand it, we have to promote much better things and much higher positions because the reality is going to play for this club you have to have the pressure, you have to have the balls to play this club.
“It is what it is and you have to feel that in every moment in every game, there is a new opportunity to bring the club back to the position it deserves.”