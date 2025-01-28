Champions League: Lights to look out with variations for Man City, Real Madrid, Villa and More

Only Liverpool leaders and second place in Barcelona are guaranteed a position in the Champions League knockout stage before the final match at the launch of the championship.

A total of 16 teams have something to play, such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, Celtic and Manchester City Side who started out as favorites to win competition, but are in danger of being eliminated in the first obstacle.

Paris Saint-Germain, which was also among the favorite pre-sessions for European glory, and former Benfica and PSV champions are among the sides that could also hit when the round of the games start at 8pm GMT on Wednesday.

Here are six stories to look out in the Champions League 8 matches, as well as a look at the changes.

Man City vs Brugge: The Champions League must win

The collapse of the city on the PSG last Wednesday means they have got a point from the last four Champions League matches, occupy the highest elimination position and are guaranteed to go out if they do not beat the club Brugge at home.

The good news for the city is that-as long as they win-they will pass because they only have to catch one of the teams over them to move on to a double foot knockout pash-off to reach the 16th round.

They are sure to succeed because they are three points behind the Brugge with a superior goal difference, but the second side in Belgium seems difficult, reaching an undefeated European course that included victories at home and sports and a 1-1 draw in the Celtic.

Although it lasts the worst running beneath director Pep Guardiola since November, DePleted City looked closer to their terrible better to hit Chelsea 3-1 at home on Saturday to extend their unbeaten domestic course in seven matches.

Even if the city is ahead, the second half could be nervous. The Guardiola side was held at home by Feyenoord after 3-0 in front of the 74th minute on the day 5 and led 2-0 to the 55th minute of 4-2 defeat to Parc des Princes.

Aston Villa vs Celtic: British sides look ahead

A good debut in the modern Champions League for the villa had a blip last Tuesday, when a 1-0 defeat in Monaco put them out of the automatic places for the 16 round goal.

A victory, then, would put them in a strong position to automatically pass and avoid a play-off, while a draw would be enough for Leverkusen’s unlikely event to lose home to eliminate Prague of Sparta.

Celtic must win and hope that many results go to their advantage for automatic progress, but they are guaranteed a play-off part and a positive result could ensure that they end in eight of the 16 play-off teams, possibly helping them to avoid a meeting with stronger opponents on paper.

The villa will be cautious for opponents who are 10 points in Scotland and have secured draws at Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb, though they may have enjoyed Celtic 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 2 and the fact that their only defeat In their last 26 games they came to a loss of 3-0 on Rangers on January 2.

Scotland Captain John McGinn could make his first start after an injury, as he comes as a substitute for Villa’s 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday.

Some of Wednesday’s savings #UCL The games were unreal! 🤯 Which of these 6 was the best attitude for you?! ⛔@Qatarairways | #Letsfly pic.twitter.com/41jcbytaap – UEFA Champions League (@championsleague) 22 January 2025

Stuttgart vs PSG: Play-off push pair

PSG’s return to the city was the second consecutive Champions League victory and reduced pressure on director Luis Enrique around their European campaign.

A journey to the level of opponents in places with them and desperate to result in expanding their own campaign, however, represents a potentially hard -line league phase for French leaders who will hope to end in the evening as one of the first eight out teams instead of reflecting a shock.

They lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in repeating the final result of the Champions League 2019/20 on their last day trip to Germany on the 5th day and will be better awaited against opponents 16 points behind Die Roten in Germany.

Stuttgart played their first game at the Champions League home in 14 years when they dragged with Prague of Sparta at the beginning of a mixed home campaign, also losing 2-0 to the Knockout Atalanta candidate and winning 5-1 against young boys have lost seven out of seven.

Luis Enrique stayed with Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos and Joao Neves among six changes to a 1-1 draw at his home in Reims on Saturday, with Bradley Barcola, Vitinha and Willian Pacho also likely to return from the beginning this time.

PSV vs. Liverpool: Perfect Red Championship phase?

Prior to the end of Manchester City last season, Liverpool’s 2021/22 team was the only English side to have ever had a perfect Champions League scene.

With two extra games in the initial phase under the new form of competition, it would be another extremely impressive achievement for Arne Slot in his first season if Reds can win all the league phase games.

On a more practical level, the defeat for Liverpool would allow Barcelona to overcome them by winning home in Atalanta, but Splot has pointed out that luck will play its role in whether the first or second is more favorable than it proves to be more favorable than View of the round-16-16 opponents.

With this observation in mind, Liverpool can be tempted to rest from top scorer Mohamed Salah before their trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (3pm).

The top of the Dutch Erredivisie, the PSV ended a series of three direct defeats in all competitions with a 3-2 victory in the elimination of Crvena Zvezda and are all except mathematics secured for a play-off part, while based on a series of others Results to have the hope of passing automatically with the victory.

Splot won one of his last seven meetings with PSV during his tenure at former Club Feyenoord. Farmers’ absences include the defender of the first choice Ryan Flamingo as they prepare to meet the Dutchman again.

Real Madrid and Bayern in the hunting package

Real Madrid It is the most successful team in the history of the competition and the 15-time champions have reduced every doubt over their position within the top 24, winning 5-1 at Salzburg Matchday 7.

The Spanish leaders are involved in six-time Bayern Munich champions, twice Juventus winners and 2023/24 finalists Dortmund among the teams they have to win to have the opportunity to automatically pass and not enter the play-offs.

Madrid has the most difficult appearance of these four teams, which is the only quartet to play away when traveling on a Brest side a spot in front of them and with their own designs at a top finish.

The host of Dortmund Shakhtar Donetsk, who must win and hope for a major swing goal difference if they want to stay in the competition, and Bayern Host Slovan Bratislava, who have not yet won a point.

Juve has won one of their last seven games in all matches and is at home to the two -time Benfica champions, who have a subtle chance to go out if they lose.

Arsenal vs. Girona: Gunners could sign in style

Arsenal is on the rim to reach the knockout stage for a second consecutive season, with only a heavy defeat in the girona and heavy wins for the six teams immediately below them offering every chance that the Gunners will enter the play-off.

Finalist 2005/06 are six points behind Liverpool in Premier League And the host of Manchester City on Sunday (4.30pm), so Manager Mikel Arteta could think of rest players, while Ben White, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard may not have rushed out of injuries and, in the case of Captain , disease.

Depending on how Arteta’s views are focused on the tie, it can also aim for a second place victory, which would also require losing Barca and a swing of four goal difference.

Girona competition debut has lost their last three matches and their unpleasant has deteriorated by doubts of rear injury over the regular Paulo Gazzaniga-which was targeted when Tottenham won 2-0 at Arsenal in 2018/19 EFL Cup-Miguel Gutierrez and Daley blind.

Eighth placed in Spain, they have lost four in a row in Europe and went for more than six hours without scoring 2-0 at home in Slovani on the 3rd day, giving them the unique points of the Champions League so far.

Home performance at home ⚡️ 📺 Enjoy the main points of our victory over Dinamo Zagreb now 👇 pic.twitter.com/GNAPXUJILA – Arsenal (@arsenal) January 23, 2025

When are the Play-Offs of the Champions League Knockout?

The teams ending between the top and the lower eight will enter two legs-Knockout pash-off bonds.

The first legs will take place on February 11 and 12, followed by the return corresponding a week later. The draw to decide that the links will take place on January 31st.

When is the 16 Champions League round?

The top eight sides and the winners of the play-off will take part in 16 first leg matches on March 4 and 5, followed by the second legs a week later.

The draw for the 16th, quarter -finals and semifinals will take place on 21 February.