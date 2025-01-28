Champions League: Manchester City V Club Bruges-Property, Projected Lines, How to Watch on TV and Provision

Manchester City V Club Bruges Team News

The city had more than a fair share of injuries this season, but was reinforced by John Stones’ return last week and seems to be playing.

Josko 💬 Tomorrow is the final for us … we want to be in the next stage. Our trust is pretty good. We are at home and we will have a huge spirit from our fans. I think we’ll be ready. pic.twitter.com/4rzs2qnlmg – Manchester City (@mancity) January 28 2025

He could also promote Oscar Bobb, who is back in education having lost the whole season so far. All three new signs are not eligible.

Projected lines

Male town: Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol. De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva. Foden, Haland, Savinho

Used: Friends? Sabbe, mechele, ordinary, of Cuyper. Jachari, Onyedic? Talbi, Mountain, Tzolis. Jutgla