Chelsea Defender Renato Veiga moved to a loan by the end of the season.

Veiga joined Chelsea by FC Basel in a seven -year deal last July for a reported £ 11.7 million, but began only a Premier League match this season.

The 21 -year -old man made his debut for Portugal last October against Poland in a championship game and has played in two more international.

It looks very good at you, renato! 🤩🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/odivczylnf – Juventusfc 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) January 28 2025

Veiga participates on the fifth side of Juve in Serie A, two points behind the fourth Lazio, but 16 Napoli leaders.

Veiga will hope for more opportunities in Juventus, who have struggled with injuries in defense. Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal are out with anterior cruciate injuries, while Danilo left the club with mutual agreement on Monday.

The director of Chelsea Enzo Maresca had urged Veiga to stay last week, saying: “If there is a player who just wants to play in a position, they are going to fight.”