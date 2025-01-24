Real Madrid is now planning a unique offer for Chelsea as they are focusing on signing Ango Fernandez, in which a big name player is potentially directly directly on the table for Aenzo Marceka on the exchange.

Anzo Marca wants a new midfielder in Chelsea this month



According to reliable Stamford Bridge Reporter Simon Philips, Marceka personally requested to sign a new midfielder in Chelsea before the 3 February deadline.

Connected Chelsea can take “any time” step for a Brazilian striker of £ 80 million in January The South American “is definitely worth watching” on the Stamford Bridge.

This apparently increased his interest in Man United midfielder Kobi Manu, who is at the center of a new and better contract in Old Trafford, but is rumored that the PSR issues are stopping an agreement, as England’s Internationals Players want. His current £ 20,000-10 times more than the deal deal (The mail,

As a result, Chelsea has approached Manu’s agents to see if they can tempt to take her to London. This can be worth watching from now on to the end of the transfer window. However, it is believed that the current priority of the 19 -year -old is where it is.

Chelsea’s next Premier League match date Man city (far) 25 January West Ham (Far) 3 February Brighton (far) 14 February Aston Villa (Far) 22 February Southampton (Home) 25 February

“Chelsea is now trying to take some steps for which we have to wait till a few weeks ago,” Philips wrote through him Substack Last week.

“Chelsea still wants to bring a new midfielder to this window at Ango Marceka’s request. However, this does not require a new midfielder, and is still likely that Leslie Ugochuku or Andrey Santos can be called back, SPTC Sources have said that there is a possibility that Santos has also been called back, something that we were not expecting at all.

“Chelsea has tried to bend Kobi Manu’s head in Manchester United by contacting her agents, and it is still likely which can happen this month, if the player decides that she is eager for the move. However,, however, So far, he ideally wants to stay in United and the belief is that there may still be a new deal. “

If Manu’s step fails, which is possible according to the situation, Chelsea may now get a chance to contract with a real Madrid star Oralian Touchers of £ 202,000 per week.

Real Madrid Anzo plans to offer Oralian Touchers in Swap Deal for Fernandez



According to news outlet direct TV sports, Real Fernandez is planning to offer a tachoumini in the “Chelsea Swap deal” directly “ – It is believed that they are very keen to Argentina International.

Tchoumini, who has performed 24 demonstrations under Carlo Anseloti in all competitions so far, missed a strange game due to injury, apparently eager to quit burnbuy and can use it in an attempt to achieve Galacticos Fernandez.

This exchange will not include no cash, just a straight swap deal, and is said to have “firm” to sign real fernandes and give it a new beginning in La Liga.

Touchers are not clearly performing well during this tenure, and Real believes that incorporating them in exchange for Fernandez is a winning position as they get a chance to take Deadwood in this process.

However, it is not clear what the Chelsea will have on it.